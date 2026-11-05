EDAG Engineering Group AG: Profitability Significantly Improved In The First Nine Months Of 2026
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EDAG Engineering Group AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Profitability significantly improved in the first nine months of 2026
05.11.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Profitability significantly improved in the first nine months of 2026
About the EDAG Group The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering service provider with experts in mobility, defence, industry, and public solutions. The company combines engineering excellence with the latest technological trends and provides comprehensive support to clients in the development of complex products, systems, and production solutions in an increasingly interconnected environment. With an interdisciplinary team of some 8,000 experts, a global network of around 70 locations, and over 55 years of engineering experience, the EDAG Group pursues a unique 360-degree development approach that encompasses modern mobility solutions as well as industrial applications, safety-critical systems, and complex development and transformation projects for the public sector. Across industries, the EDAG Group develops products, production facilities, and plants that holistically integrate and digitally connect all manufacturing-related processes. Innovative strategies, data-driven development approaches, and a powerful digital infrastructure form the foundation for forward-looking solutions - from highly automated industrial environments and resilient defence systems to sustainable concepts for public sector clients. The interdisciplinary approach and a strong partner network enable an optimal customer experience for an international client base comprising leading companies, institutions, and public sector clients. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated sales of € 714 million in 2025. For more information, see the EDAG Group website: Press contacts: Investor Relations Christian Schütze
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 (0) 175- 8020 226
Email:...
Public Relations Felix Schuster
Head of Marketing & Communications
Mobile: +49 (0) 173 - 7345473
Email:...
Predictive statements and forecasts
This communication contains predictive statements. These statements are based on current estimates and forecasts made by EDAG Group Management and the information currently available to its members. The predictive statements given here are not to be regarded as guarantees for future developments and results mentioned therein. The future performance and results will in fact depend on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. EDAG undertakes no obligation to update the predictive statements made in this communication. 05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 54433-0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|CH0303692047
|WKN:
|A143NB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900LQ2ZJ7F5Z4KN18
|EQS News ID:
|2428440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2428440 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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