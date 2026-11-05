SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

SUSS Reports First Nine Months 2026 Results; Record Order Book of €601 Million Provides Strong Visibility

05.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SUSS Reports First Nine Months 2026 Results; Record Order Book of €601 Million Provides Strong Visibility

Strong third-quarter order intake of €223.5 million drives record order book of €600.6 million as of September 30, 2026

Majority of orderbook scheduled for delivery in financial years 2027 and 2028, significantly enhancing visibility

Advanced Packaging solutions, particularly coating solutions for AI chip modules, remain a major growth driver

Optimization of manufacturing network and supply chain to support future growth; production activities to be relocated from Garching to Zhubei/Taiwan, and Sternenfels/Germany

Expected revenue shifts from supply chain constraints and one-off EBIT margin effects from the production relocation reflected in the guidance based on current information and assessments Group sales of €299.8 million in the first nine months; gross profit margin at 37.0% at the upper end of guidance; EBIT margin of 6.1% Garching, Germany, November 5, 2026 – SUSS (MDAX/TecDAX: SMHN), a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today reported another quarter of strong order intake and a new all-time high order book in its quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026.

Building on the strong momentum seen throughout the year, third-quarter order intake reached €223.5 million, significantly above the historical average. Combined with orders received during the first six months, total order intake for the first nine months amounted to €633.5 million, marking the highest level in the company's history.

Advanced Packaging continued to be the primary growth driver, with particularly strong demand for coating solutions used in next-generation AI chip module production. The major order announced in the second quarter was expanded by approximately €50 million through additional tool orders. Furthermore, another OSAT customer launched the expansion of its Advanced Packaging capacity with large coating equipment orders. In addition, all product lines recorded substantially higher order volumes during the first nine months of the year.

With a book-to-bill ratio of 2.1, order book reached a new record of €600.6 million as of September 30, 2026.

“Our record order book reflects the strong confidence our customers place in SUSS, the strength of our technology portfolio, and our leading position in some of the most attractive growth markets within the semiconductor industry. Ongoing demand for our Advanced Packaging and Photomask Solutions highlights the significant long-term growth potential of our business. With a substantial share of the order book scheduled for delivery from 2027 onwards, we have already established a strong foundation for future sales growth and significantly improved visibility for the years ahead,” said Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS.

Short-Term Supply Chain Constraints Impact Third-Quarter Sales; Gross Profit Margin Remains Strong Temporary supply chain bottlenecks affected the timing of selected tool deliveries in the third quarter and resulted in a shift of revenue recognition into subsequent periods. The underlying customer orders remain unchanged and continue to be included in the order book, with sales expected to be recognized by the end of financial year 2026 as well as in early financial year 2027.

At the same time, SUSS has taken proactive steps to strengthen supply chain resilience, including qualifying additional suppliers, establishing second-source options, accelerating the procurement of selected long-lead-time components, and building inventory of critical materials. Sales amounted to €97.0 million in the third quarter and €299.8 million for the first nine months (prior year*: €385.6 million).

Gross profit margin remained resilient, reaching 36.5% in the third quarter. For the first nine months, gross profit margin amounted to 37.0%, slightly above the prior-year level of 36.8%. The EBIT margin for the first nine months was 6.1% (prior year: 15.2%), primarily reflecting continued high spendings in research and development as planned. R&D expenses increased to €38.0 million (prior year: €34.2 million) as SUSS continues to drive the development of new products and strategically expands its technology portfolio. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, SUSS introduced the GT200, the first product of its new GreenTec wafer cleaning platform. The launch opens an attractive growth market and further strengthens the company's position in advanced semiconductor manufacturing through innovative cleaning solutions that combine high performance with significantly lower chemical consumption and improved sustainability.

Two additional product launches are scheduled for the fourth quarter within the Photomask Solutions segment. With the ASC9500, a mid-end photomask cleaner, SUSS will introduce a major update to its established cleaning platform for technology nodes ranging from 32 to 90 nanometers.

The next-generation MaskTrack SMART high-end photomask cleaning platform for the most advanced High-NA EUV lithography applications is scheduled to follow around the turn of the year.

Strong Positive Free Cash Flow; Visibility for 2027 Continues to Improve Free cash flow increased significantly to €+65.3 million in the first nine months, compared with €-28.1 million in the prior-year period. Driven primarily by customer prepayments related to coating projects, cash and cash equivalents rose by 62.5% to €160.4 million as of September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: €98.7 million).

“Our record order book provides an unprecedented level of visibility and allows us to plan capacity expansion, material procurement and resource allocation much further ahead than in previous growth cycles. We began preparing our manufacturing network, workforce and supply chain well in advance of the expected growth and continue to execute these measures according to plan,” commented Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of SUSS.

Management Board Preparing Manufacturing Network for Next Growth Phase; One-Time Effects Reflected in Revised Guidance With a record order book providing increased visibility for the years ahead, SUSS is continuing to invest in the scalability and efficiency of its global manufacturing network. Going forward, production activities will be concentrated at the company's two largest manufacturing sites in Sternenfels (Germany), and Zhubei (Taiwan).

The expansion of the Zhubei facility, which commenced operations last year, is part of SUSS' operational strategy to prepare for the expected growth of the coming years. Throughout 2026, the company has continued to expand its manufacturing, warehousing and logistics capacities and further build-up of its workforce to support future demand.

Production of mask aligners will be gradually transferred from Garching to Zhubei during 2027. The module manufacturing activities currently located in Garching will be relocated to Sternenfels. To optimize its production network, SUSS expects one-off expenses of approximately €6.2 million, of which around €4.5 million are currently expected to be recognized in financial year 2026. These measures strengthen SUSS' ability to efficiently execute its record order book and position the company to meet expected customer demand growth in the years ahead.

The guidance revised through the ad hoc announcement on October 27, 2026 also incorporates the expected effects of the currently constrained supply situation for certain components, based on currently available information and assessments. These constraints are expected to result in a shift of revenue into fiscal year 2027.

The Management Board now expects the following development for financial year 2026: Sales

Gross Profit Margin

EBIT Margin €405 million to €425 million

35% to 37%

5% to 7 % The full Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026, is available on the SUSS website under Financial Reports.

The Management Board of SUSS will host a conference call for Analysts and Investors in English on November 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CET. The presentation shown during the call will be made available for download on the company's website after the event. A transcript of the conference call will also be available via the company's Financial Calendar section.

* Prior-year figures have been adjusted to reflect accounting changes implemented in connection with the preparation of the 2025 consolidated financial statements. Details of these changes are disclosed in the 2025 Annual Report.

Note on alternative performance measures (APM): The definitions of alternative performance measures used in this announcement are published on the website Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

E-Mail: ...

Tel.: +49 160 94989008

About SUSS SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide. Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A1K0235) and is part of the TecDAX and MDAX indices. For more information, visit .

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