Q3 2026: Elringklinger Improves Key Financial Metrics And Makes Further Progress In Its Transformation
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ElringKlinger AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Q3 2026: ElringKlinger improves key financial metrics and makes further progress in its transformation
05.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE Q3 2026: ElringKlinger improves key financial metrics and makes further progress in its transformation
Improvements in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and indebtedness demonstrate the effectiveness of the efficiency measures taken, together with the focus on profitable business areas and cash flow generation. Progress on the SHAPE30 transformation strategy Against the backdrop of structural changes in the automotive industry, ElringKlinger initiated further measures during the reporting period to optimize its global network of locations in order to strengthen the Group's competitiveness. As part of this effort, the ElringKlinger Group has entered into an agreement with Lydech to sell its subsidiary in Fort Wayne, IN, USA, as well as its shielding technology business in Kecskemét, Hungary. Lydech is a portfolio company of Regent, headquartered in Novi, MI, USA, and has extensive expertise in thermal and acoustic solutions for the global automotive industry. The closing of the transaction is expected at the end of the year, subject to regulatory clearance by the competent authorities and customary closing conditions. Both partners have agreed not to disclose further contractual details of the transaction. Commenting on these measures, CEO Thomas Jessulat said:“The focus of our SHAPE30 transformation strategy is to further strengthen our competitiveness in an environment that remains challenging. We are aligning all our activities toward this goal. That is why we have decided on further measures. These include the divestment of the shielding technology operations at the two locations in Fort Wayne and Kecskemét. For the new owner, thermal and acoustic shielding technology is part of its core business, so both locations can be further developed in the interests of their customers and employees. In addition, we have laid the groundwork for further measures to increase our profitability and continue to help shape the mobility of the future. With these steps, we will have reached another significant milestone in the implementation of SHAPE30.” SHAPE2EMPOWER organizational program enters its next phase of implementation Execution of the SHAPE2EMPOWER organizational program also progressed during the past quarter. The second phase of implementation commenced with the completion of plant assignments to the business areas and the establishment of key management structures. The program is aimed at increasing organizational efficiency, streamlining decision-making, and bringing the Group closer to its markets. Guidance raised for full-year 2026 In mid-October, the Group increased its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year to approximately EUR 1.8 billion, reflecting its business performance, especially in the third quarter. Guidance for the other financial indicators, including the adjusted EBIT margin, operating free cash flow, the adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and adjusted ROCE, remains unchanged. The Group also reaffirmed its medium-term objectives. Key financials for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026
◊ The figures for the first nine months of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025 include the results of hofer powertrain products UK Ltd., Solihull, United Kingdom, which was divested with effect from November 30, 2025.
# Calculated as the ratio of net financial liabilities to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months
* Headcount excluding members of the Executive Board, temporary employees, and apprentices
About ElringKlinger
As a global development partner drawing on many years of expertise, ElringKlinger has established itself as one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry, in addition to serving customers in the plastics engineering and other sectors. Since its inception in 1879, the technology group based in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, has been consistent in its efforts to provide innovative answers to present and future challenges. Today, ElringKlinger is actively shaping the future of sustainable mobility with the help of pioneering product and system solutions tailored to any type of drive platform, alongside sealing and shielding applications as well as lightweighting concepts. With a track record of two decades in the field of cutting-edge battery and fuel cell technology, the Group was at the forefront of establishing itself as an expert in e-mobility. Operating with a dedicated team of around 8,600 #transformationpioneers at around 40 locations worldwide and revenue of approx. EUR 1.6 billion in 2025, ElringKlinger is driving the sustainable transformation of the industry – brimming with passion, talent, and innovation.
Legal notice
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the expectations, market assessments, and forecasts of the Management Board and the information currently available to it. These forward-looking statements shall, in particular, not be construed as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Although the Management Board is of the firm opinion that the statements made and their underlying beliefs and expectations are realistic, they are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Future results and developments depend on a variety of factors, risks, and uncertainties that may lead to changes in the expectations and judgments that have been expressed. These factors include, for example, changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, lack of acceptance of new products and services, and changes in business strategy.
Contact:
For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG
Dr. Jens Winter
Strategic Communications
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335
E-mail:...
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Phone:
|071 23 / 724-0
|Fax:
|071 23 / 724-9006
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007856023
|WKN:
|785602
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900QDISXXZ2D1Q489
|EQS News ID:
|2428806
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2428806 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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