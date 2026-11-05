SNP Raises Outlook For Full Year 2026 After Biggest Q3 Ever
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SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
SNP raises outlook for full year 2026 after biggest Q3 ever
05.11.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Corporate News SNP raises outlook for full year 2026 after biggest Q3 ever
SNP expects revenue to rise in a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range). The operating profit (EBIT) is expected to increase compared to the previous year, with growth potentially reaching well into the double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: EBIT increase in the low double-digit percentage range). SNP has published the full Interim Statement Q3 2026 on November 5, 2026.
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing enterprise data faster and more securely while harnessing AI-driven innovations based on over 30 years of experience. The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,700 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year. More information is available at Contact SNP
Marcel Wiskow
Director lnvestor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
Email:...
... 05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
|EQS News ID:
|2428690
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2428690 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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