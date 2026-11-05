Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi's Narela 10 Fire Tenders At Scene

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a factory in Outer North Delhi's Narela industrial area on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 9:05 a.m., officials said.

Upon receiving the information, 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the site, and efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway, they added.

According to the authorities, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and there is no information regarding any casualties.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident, and further details are awaited.

Earlier on October 31, four people were killed, and two were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area.

The factory is in Phase 1 of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. on October 30.

Upon receiving information, Delhi Police personnel, fire tender teams, along with rescue and relief officials, reached the spot.

Fire tender teams worked for hours to bring the fire under control. Subsequently, six people were rescued from inside the factory. Officials said that they were found unconscious.

Speaking to reporters, Phase-I DCP (Outer District) Vikram Singh said, "Police received information regarding a fire outbreak at a shoe factory. Our beat staff and team immediately reached the spot as first responders. As soon as the fire tenders arrived, the rescue operation was initiated."

"A total of six people were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, out of whom four were declared brought dead, while two are currently undergoing treatment," he said.

DCP Singh said that the legal proceedings have been initiated, adding that the accused will be apprehended soon.