Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Seyon's Third Schedule To Be A Long One Actor To Resume Shooting For Film Shortly (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Sivakarthikeyan will resume shooting for Director Sivakumar Murugesan's upcoming film 'Seyon', shortly and that the makers had planned for the film's next schedule to be a long one.

Sources close to the actor told IANS that Sivakarthikeyan would shortly be leaving for Madurai where the third schedule of the film had been planned. "The third schedule will be a lengthy one. It will be for a period of about 25 to 30 days," informs a source.

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan is simultaneously shooting for director Ramkumar Balakrishnan's upcoming film as well. The film, which is yet to be titled and which is tentatively being referred to as #SK27, had gone on floors on September 25 this year.

Meanwhile, the shooting of 'Seyon' is to resume shortly with cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana cranking the camera. A few days ago, director Sivakumar Murugesan had clarified that they had to bring in a new cinematographer as cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, who was originally chosen as the film's cameraman, had to leave due to date issues.

Director Sivakumar Murugesan, while responding to a question from a fan on X, sought to to put an end to speculation that some portions of the film had been reshot. He wrote, "No brother. Vivek is an excellent cinematographer. This change is being made solely due to date issues, as the shooting schedules of the two films he had already signed (sic). Seyon is shaping up exceptionally well. Thank you."

Vidhu Ayyanna, who has replaced Vivek Vijayakumar as the cinematographer of the film, is best known for having shot the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Maaveeran'.

The makers of the film had recently announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to put out a video clip announcing the completion of the film's second schedule.

It wrote, "வீரத்தின் வெற்றிப் பயணத்தில் இரண்டாம் கட்டம் நிறைவு #சேயோன் (The second stage of courage's victorious journey has now been completed #Seyon) #VetrivelVeeravel #Varendi #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan."

Sivakarthikeyan had taken a short break in Ooty ahead of the gruelling second schedule.

The actor had a few days ago posted pictures of himself seated alone on a jeep and enjoying the serenity offered by the mist-surrounded mountains in Ooty.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, he had said, "A pause. A breeze. A little peace."

The makers of the film had on June 10 this year announced that the unit had wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

The film officially went on floors in Madurai with a grand pooja ceremony that was graced by several celebrities including actor Kamal Haasan on May 18 this year.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media, the film features actress Baghyashrii Borse as the female lead.

Interestingly, this will be Baghyashrii Borse's first direct Tamil film.

The film, which will feature Sakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role, will be a grand rural commercial entertainer.

The film marks a significant reunion between Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their collaboration for this film comes on the heels of the blockbuster success of their earlier film 'Amaran', which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film brings together powerful storytelling and a co+mpelling cinematic vision. Adding to the excitement, this project will mark the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The film has editing by San Lokesh. Art direction for the film is by R K Nagu while Keerthy Sampath and Joshua Maxwell are its costume designers.