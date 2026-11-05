Keerthy Suresh Opens Up About Family Challenges Over Interfaith Marriage To Antony Thattil: 'Since He's A Christian...'

Keerthy Suresh has already impressed one and all with her stellar acting in Akka, also starring Radhika Apte. The actress truly stole the show. Well, in a recent interview with Curly Tales, the actress opened up about the challenges she faced at home, owing to her interfaith marriage. Because her new husband is Christian, she revealed how she faced some difficulties.

Keerthy Suresh on Her Inter Faith Marriage!

Talking to Curly Tales, she revealed how her mother found her diary and discovered her relationship. She also claimed that her mother might have burned that diary down. When veteran actor Menaka, found out about her relationship with Antony. She said, "I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, 'I'm your mother; I can read your diary.' The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don't even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it."

Keerthy Suresh on Her Dating Life!

She added, "We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he's a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]. He had seen me before I became an actor. That's the best part. We kind of grew up together.”

About Their Intimate Yet Beautiful Wedding!

Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil were in a relationship for 15 years before getting married in December 2024. The two first met through mutual friends in December 2009 and began dating in January 2010, when Keerthy was just 17 and studying in Class 12. Antony, who is seven years older than the actress, was working in Qatar at the time. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for six years before eventually taking their relationship forward.