'RIP My Ears': Smartwatch Sounds Health Alarm During Godzilla Minus Zero Screening

Godzilla Minus Zero is already making waves for its thunderous sound effects, with one moviegoer's smartwatch repeatedly warning him about dangerously loud noise levels during an IMAX screening. The film, which is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Godzilla Minus One, has left audiences stunned not just by its visuals but also by its ear-shattering audio.

Content creator Patrick, who goes by the handle @imPatrickT, took to social media to share a picture of his smartwatch repeatedly triggering "loud environment" health alerts while he watched the film in an IMAX theatre.

According to Patrick's smartwatch, the theatre's sound levels remained around 90 decibels for a sustained period. To put that into perspective, it is comparable to the noise produced by a running lawnmower from close range.

"GODZILLA MINUS ZERO is the loudest movie I've ever heard in my entire life," wrote Patrick, adding: "This will be a reference title for testing theater setups. Unbelievable film, and the definition of FILMED FOR IMAX."

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO is the loudest movie I've ever heard in my entire life.

This will be a reference title for testing theater setups. Unbelievable film, and the definition of FILMED FOR IMAX. patrick. (@imPatrickT) November 3, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, with several social media users expressing excitement about experiencing the film on the big screen, even if it meant putting their ears through an intense audio assault.

"Seeing it Saturday in IMAX, and I Can't wait. RIP my ears," said one user, while another added:“Absolutely. It was so loud when the planes were being attacked above the forest. That's when I knew we were in for one hell of a film. Incredible stuff.”

Loud Movies: When Theatrical Audio Goes Overboard

Godzilla Minus Zero is not the first big-screen spectacle to grab attention for its deafening sound design. Earlier this year, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic, shattered global box office records. However, its aggressive audio mix became a talking point, particularly during IMAX screenings, where sound levels are calibrated under the filmmaker's supervision.

Several moviegoers singled out the Cyclops' terrifying scream and the storm unleashed by Poseidon as particularly deafening sequences. Some viewers even claimed that the creature's shriek reached a staggering 120 decibels inside their theatres.

Similarly, the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One delivered an equally overwhelming audio experience when the iconic monster first appeared on Odo Island. Godzilla's thunderous roar reportedly left audiences stunned, setting the stage for the franchise's reputation for bone-rattling sound design.

Remember when Godzilla Minus One decided to destroy all our eardrums? BasedSpaceGoji (@Based_SpaceGoji) November 3, 2026

Godzilla Minus Zero India Release Date

Godzilla Minus Zero arrived in Japanese theatres on November 3. However, Indian audiences will have to wait a little longer to witness the monster's latest rampage on the big screen, as the film's theatrical release in the country has officially been pushed back by two weeks to November 19-20.

The sequel was initially scheduled to hit Indian theatres on November 6. Its original release date would have put it in direct competition with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One, which is scheduled to arrive on November 5, particularly in the battle for IMAX screens.