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Israeli Media Highlight Congressional Shift Impact on US-Israel Relations

Israeli Media Highlight Congressional Shift Impact on US-Israel Relations


Date: 2026-11-05 01:59:52

(MENAFN) Israeli media outlets on Wednesday portrayed the Republican Party’s loss of control over both chambers of the US Congress as a setback for President Donald Trump and Israel, amid growing influence among Democratic lawmakers who oppose Israeli policies and question continued American military assistance.

The reactions came after Democrats secured victories in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during Tuesday’s midterm elections, although vote counting was still underway in several states to establish the final results.

Israeli coverage described the electoral outcome as a “blue tsunami,” referring to the Democratic Party’s significant gains and its traditional political color. Commentators also raised concerns about the potential consequences for relations between Washington and Tel Aviv during the remaining two years of Trump's presidency.

Israeli Election Outcome Sparks Concern

An article published by Maariv carried the headline: “Trump was not the only loser; election results raise deep concerns in Israel.”

“The Republican Party suffered a major blow in the US midterm elections, but these results could also have significant implications for relations between Washington and Israel,” the newspaper stated.

The report highlighted the success of progressive Democratic candidates who oppose American military funding for Israel and have criticized its military policies in Gaza. Their election to Congress has strengthened a faction within the Democratic Party advocating changes to Washington's approach toward Israel.

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