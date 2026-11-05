Virat Kohli's Birthday: 5 Records India Star Batter Can Shatter Before Retirement

Virat Kohli celebrated his 38th birthday as one of cricket's greatest batters. Approaching the twilight of his career, he eyes five major records, including surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries and reaching 30,000 runs.

The former Indian captain and batting star Virat Kohli turned 38 on Thursday, November 5. Kohli is often regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern era, known for his ability to chase down targets, earning him the sobriquet 'Chase Master'.

After making his India debut in 2008, Kohli became one of the most successful batters in international cricket, rewriting records across formats and cementing his legacy among the all-time greats. With 28601 runs, including 86 centuries and 149 fifties, at an average of 52.86 in 566 matches, the former Indian captain remains one of cricket's most prolific batters.

On his 38th birthday, let's take a look at five records Virat Kohli can shatter before he hangs up his boots and steps away from the cricketing arena.

Virat Kohli's pursuit of 100 international centuries remains the ultimate Everest in world cricket. His former Indian teammate and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries in the history of international cricket seemed untouchable for over a decade, but Kohli has brought the impossible within reach.

With 86 international centuries under his belt, Kohli is 15 centuries away from surpassing Tendulkar's legendary record. Since Kohli scored four ODI centuries following his retirement from Test cricket, he now has to rely exclusively on ODIs to bridge the remaining 14-century gap.

Since India will play 11 bilateral ODI matches, including the four of the remaining five games against New Zealand, followed by three matches each against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, alongside the Asia Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, the limited-overs fixture list gives him enough opportunities to reach the triple-digit landmark.

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Before Virat Kohli could break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 100 international centuries, the former India captain can first target the legendary batter's record for the most international centuries scored on home soil.

Kohli and Tendulkar are currently tied at 42 international centuries scored in India. With the Men in Blue set to play six ODI matches across two series each against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at home, Virat Kohli has a chance to break the tie with just one more century on home soil to take sole ownership of the record.

If Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record for the most international centuries at home, he will become the single most successful batter on home soil across all formats of the game.

Apart from his international success, Virat Kohli has been one of the most prolific and successful batters in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the leading run-scorer in the IPL, with 9336 runs, including 9 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 40.41 and a strike rate of 134.79 in 283 matches.

Kohli is on the brink of achieving historic records in the IPL. The former RCB captain is 664 runs and a century away from becoming the first batter to script the double of 1,000 runs and 10 centuries in IPL history.

Having already established himself as the leading run-scorer and century-maker in the tournament, Virat Kohli can reach this dual milestone with another productive season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli might have shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in the history of ODI cricket, but there is another major 50-over milestone within his sights in 50-over domestic and international cricket combined.

Kohli and Tendulkar currently hold the record for 60 centuries in List A cricket, the most by Indian batters in 50-over cricket. With 60 List-A centuries already to his credit, the former Indian captain is just one century away from surpassing his former Indian teammate and taking sole ownership of the record with 61 List-A hundreds.

Given his ongoing focus on ODI cricket, Virat Kohli is likely to achieve this feat in the near future in upcoming matches.

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Virat Kohli has been the pinnacle of his international career since his debut, becoming only the second batter in international cricket history after Sachin Tendulkar to breach the 28,000-run mark.

Having amassed 28601 international runs, Virat Kohli is now just 1,399 runs away from reaching the monumental 30,000-run milestone in international cricket. Since India are scheduled to play 10 more bilateral ODIs against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, alongside the Asia Cup and the World Cup, Kohli will have several opportunities to bridge the 1,399-run gap.

If he crosses the 30,000-run mark in international cricket, Virat Kohli will join Sachin Tendulkar in a rare list of players to have achieved the monumental milestone, becoming only the second batter in the history of international cricket to reach the landmark.