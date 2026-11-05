Jio Rs 15 Plan: Reliance Jio Offers Unlimited 5G Data For 24 Hours

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Jio has launched a new Rs 15 unlimited 5G data pack with 24-hour validity. You can grab this recharge on the MyJio app for seamless 4K streaming and gaming. Here are the full details.

Reliance Jio always stays one step ahead in setting telecom trends. The company has now brought a mind-blowing offer for its 5G customers. Jio introduced this truly unlimited 5G data pack for just Rs 15 for users who consume heavy data daily or need to download large files in a hurry. Let us look at the full details and benefits of this plan.

Telecom companies usually give a specific limit like 1GB or 2GB for data packs. But this new Rs 15 pack from Jio is different. Jio offers a truly unlimited pack with no limits. You can use as much data as you want with a 24-hour validity. You get uninterrupted high-speed 5G internet for 24 hours once you do this recharge. This is a perfect pocket-friendly option for users who need temporary heavy data without buying expensive plans.

This pack is a blessing for users who have heavy internet usage in a single day.

. 4K Video Streaming and Live Sports: You can enjoy high-quality 4K videos and live matches without any buffering.

. Online Gaming: Gamers will find it ideal for multiplayer gaming and lag-free online games.

. Large Files and Gaming Updates: You can download large software updates, movies, HD videos, or games in seconds.

. Cloud Backup: You can instantly upload and backup your smartphone photos, videos, and work folders to cloud storage.

This plan is not limited to just your mobile phone. You can connect your laptop, tablet, and other devices through a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot while travelling or when you have no Wi-Fi at home. You can easily finish office work on your laptop, join video conferences, or share office files using this data pack.

You must meet a few conditions to get this super offer.

1. Customers must have a smartphone that supports 5G.

2. Users must live in an area with Jio True 5G network coverage.

3. Jio also stated that this 5G offer applies based on the eligibility of the user's current base plan.

This pack is now live across all telecom circles in the country. Users can recharge through their preferred methods.

. MyJio app and Jio website.

. Reliance Retail and general trade recharge outlets.

. Third-party online recharge platforms.

. Jio Enterprise website.

This Rs 15 plan is an excellent choice for people who want unlimited internet at a low price.