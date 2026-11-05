Japanese Military Intelligence Unit Secretly Gathers Sensitive Personal Data
(MENAFN) A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) intelligence unit secretly gathered highly sensitive personal information about individuals across Japan, including details about their religious beliefs, political positions and sexual orientation, raising concerns over possible violations of privacy legislation, according to reports.
The intelligence division, operating from Camp Asaka in Tokyo, reportedly conducted systematic information-gathering activities without disclosing the identities of its personnel or their military connections, according to accounts from former members and other informed sources.
The collected information was organized into reports covering 41 separate categories. These included individuals' physical characteristics, residential addresses, telephone numbers, professional backgrounds and financial situations.
The unit reportedly defended its data collection activities as necessary for evaluating the convictions and personal principles of individuals who might potentially become intelligence sources.
Formed in 2007 after Japan encountered intelligence-gathering challenges during its military deployment to Iraq, the division reportedly employs approximately 50 personnel.
As part of its operations, members approached restaurant owners of foreign origins residing in Japan, alongside Japanese academic researchers, seeking information about various regions, particularly Africa and Southeast Asia.
The resulting documents, classified under the title "Personal Basic Source Data," were reportedly maintained within the unit's internal records system without being formally registered as government documents.
The activities could potentially breach Japan's personal information protection legislation, which bars government institutions from acquiring personal data through deceptive practices. They may also conflict with regulations governing the management and preservation of official public records.
The intelligence division, operating from Camp Asaka in Tokyo, reportedly conducted systematic information-gathering activities without disclosing the identities of its personnel or their military connections, according to accounts from former members and other informed sources.
The collected information was organized into reports covering 41 separate categories. These included individuals' physical characteristics, residential addresses, telephone numbers, professional backgrounds and financial situations.
The unit reportedly defended its data collection activities as necessary for evaluating the convictions and personal principles of individuals who might potentially become intelligence sources.
Formed in 2007 after Japan encountered intelligence-gathering challenges during its military deployment to Iraq, the division reportedly employs approximately 50 personnel.
As part of its operations, members approached restaurant owners of foreign origins residing in Japan, alongside Japanese academic researchers, seeking information about various regions, particularly Africa and Southeast Asia.
The resulting documents, classified under the title "Personal Basic Source Data," were reportedly maintained within the unit's internal records system without being formally registered as government documents.
The activities could potentially breach Japan's personal information protection legislation, which bars government institutions from acquiring personal data through deceptive practices. They may also conflict with regulations governing the management and preservation of official public records.
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