Ahold Delhaize Faces Major Revenue Losses Following Cyberattack
(MENAFN) Dutch-Belgian retail giant Ahold Delhaize anticipates losing as much as €250 million ($281 million) in fourth-quarter revenue following a cyberattack in October that significantly disrupted its business operations, according to reports.
The supermarket operator, which owns Albert Heijn and Delhaize supermarket chains alongside online shopping platform Bol, estimates that the incident will result in revenue losses ranging from €200 million ($224 million) to €250 million ($281 million).
The company also expects the cyber incident to negatively affect its underlying operating profit, projecting a decline of between €75 million and €100 million during the final quarter of the year.
These financial projections do not account for additional costs associated with managing the aftermath of the attack or recovering the group's affected computer systems.
The October cyberattack triggered substantial operational difficulties at Albert Heijn and Delhaize, disrupting distribution and logistics activities and causing shortages of products on supermarket shelves.
The incident also interrupted home grocery delivery services, while online purchasing operations experienced disruptions across the group's US-based subsidiaries, including Food Lion and Giant Food.
The supermarket operator, which owns Albert Heijn and Delhaize supermarket chains alongside online shopping platform Bol, estimates that the incident will result in revenue losses ranging from €200 million ($224 million) to €250 million ($281 million).
The company also expects the cyber incident to negatively affect its underlying operating profit, projecting a decline of between €75 million and €100 million during the final quarter of the year.
These financial projections do not account for additional costs associated with managing the aftermath of the attack or recovering the group's affected computer systems.
The October cyberattack triggered substantial operational difficulties at Albert Heijn and Delhaize, disrupting distribution and logistics activities and causing shortages of products on supermarket shelves.
The incident also interrupted home grocery delivery services, while online purchasing operations experienced disruptions across the group's US-based subsidiaries, including Food Lion and Giant Food.
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