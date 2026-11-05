Iran’s Supreme Leader Warns Against Concessions to US
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Wednesday that showing even the “slightest inclination to surrender” would encourage the United States to increase its demands, as diplomatic initiatives continue to address tensions between the two countries.
In a statement released through Iranian state media, Khamenei argued that adopting such an approach “will only encourage the arrogant enemy to seek more excesses and further wars and audacity.”
He further cautioned that any renewed confrontation “will take on much broader dimensions if the aggressions are repeated,” signaling the possibility of a wider conflict should further attacks occur.
The remarks represent Khamenei’s first public statement since the US midterm elections, which resulted in President Donald Trump’s Republican Party losing its majorities in both chambers of Congress.
His comments also come as Washington and Tehran pursue diplomatic channels aimed at reaching an agreement, amid continuing tensions following US-Israeli military strikes against Iran in late February.
In a statement released through Iranian state media, Khamenei argued that adopting such an approach “will only encourage the arrogant enemy to seek more excesses and further wars and audacity.”
He further cautioned that any renewed confrontation “will take on much broader dimensions if the aggressions are repeated,” signaling the possibility of a wider conflict should further attacks occur.
The remarks represent Khamenei’s first public statement since the US midterm elections, which resulted in President Donald Trump’s Republican Party losing its majorities in both chambers of Congress.
His comments also come as Washington and Tehran pursue diplomatic channels aimed at reaching an agreement, amid continuing tensions following US-Israeli military strikes against Iran in late February.
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