France Prepares for Major Nationwide Protests Amid Violence Fears
(MENAFN) France is preparing for widespread demonstrations on Thursday, with between 500,000 and 700,000 participants expected to take to the streets across the country as security authorities warn of potential unrest and classify the planned protests as "high-risk," according to reports.
A territorial intelligence assessment issued on Nov. 3 cautioned that the demonstrations could represent a "new threshold" in violent incidents, particularly in major urban centers.
The anticipated turnout follows repeated mobilization appeals from labor unions, with young people who recently participated in high school protests also joining the movement, contributing to the expansion of the demonstrations.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has directed regional prefects to introduce preventive security measures and prepare responses to possible disturbances during the planned rallies.
A large-scale security operation will be implemented, with authorities describing the deployment as "powerful," "responsive" and "agile." The plan will also involve the use of drones to monitor developments and support security personnel.
As part of the preparations, authorities have prohibited the possession of weapons, protective gear and pyrotechnic materials during the demonstrations.
Security personnel will carry out inspections along major transportation routes, including railway stations. Police officers have also received instructions to intervene systematically whenever individuals or property come under attack.
Additionally, Nunez has advised regional prefects to consider avoiding demonstration routes that pass through city centers in an effort to limit potential disruptions and security risks.
A territorial intelligence assessment issued on Nov. 3 cautioned that the demonstrations could represent a "new threshold" in violent incidents, particularly in major urban centers.
The anticipated turnout follows repeated mobilization appeals from labor unions, with young people who recently participated in high school protests also joining the movement, contributing to the expansion of the demonstrations.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has directed regional prefects to introduce preventive security measures and prepare responses to possible disturbances during the planned rallies.
A large-scale security operation will be implemented, with authorities describing the deployment as "powerful," "responsive" and "agile." The plan will also involve the use of drones to monitor developments and support security personnel.
As part of the preparations, authorities have prohibited the possession of weapons, protective gear and pyrotechnic materials during the demonstrations.
Security personnel will carry out inspections along major transportation routes, including railway stations. Police officers have also received instructions to intervene systematically whenever individuals or property come under attack.
Additionally, Nunez has advised regional prefects to consider avoiding demonstration routes that pass through city centers in an effort to limit potential disruptions and security risks.
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