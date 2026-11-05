Air Serbia Flight Returns to Belgrade Following Security Alert
(MENAFN) An Air Serbia aircraft traveling to Moscow with Aleksandar Vulin, a prominent associate of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, was forced to return to Belgrade on Tuesday evening after airport officials raised concerns requiring further security inspections of a passenger.
The flight, identified as JU134, took off from the Serbian capital heading toward Moscow but changed course while passing through Lithuanian airspace and headed back to Belgrade.
The airline explained that the decision came after receiving a notification from airport authorities requesting additional security procedures for one of the people on board.
Local media reports identified the passenger as Vulin, who currently heads the supervisory board of Srbijagas, Serbia's state-owned natural gas company. Srbijagas Director General Dusan Bajatovic and politician Nenad Popovic were also reportedly among those traveling on the aircraft.
Reports indicated that Vulin had boarded without undergoing the mandatory security inspection. After examining airport surveillance recordings, the airport's security director allegedly instructed the aircraft to return to Belgrade.
Following its arrival, police-supervised security procedures were carried out, with every passenger and their luggage subjected to additional checks.
Vulin denied the accusations during an appearance on Serbian television, arguing that the incident was politically motivated and intended to undermine him.
He maintained that he had undergone all necessary security procedures before boarding and had no prohibited belongings in his possession.
The flight, identified as JU134, took off from the Serbian capital heading toward Moscow but changed course while passing through Lithuanian airspace and headed back to Belgrade.
The airline explained that the decision came after receiving a notification from airport authorities requesting additional security procedures for one of the people on board.
Local media reports identified the passenger as Vulin, who currently heads the supervisory board of Srbijagas, Serbia's state-owned natural gas company. Srbijagas Director General Dusan Bajatovic and politician Nenad Popovic were also reportedly among those traveling on the aircraft.
Reports indicated that Vulin had boarded without undergoing the mandatory security inspection. After examining airport surveillance recordings, the airport's security director allegedly instructed the aircraft to return to Belgrade.
Following its arrival, police-supervised security procedures were carried out, with every passenger and their luggage subjected to additional checks.
Vulin denied the accusations during an appearance on Serbian television, arguing that the incident was politically motivated and intended to undermine him.
He maintained that he had undergone all necessary security procedures before boarding and had no prohibited belongings in his possession.
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