Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 5

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 5. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to November 4. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,890,456 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,120,761 rials. On November 4, the euro was priced at 2,111,505 rials.

Currency Rial on November 5 Rial on November 4 1 US dollar USD 1,890,456 1,886,682 1 British pound GBP 2,544,229 2,531,547 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,312,840 2,298,604 1 Swedish króna SEK 193,791 192,531 1 Norwegian krone NOK 203,147 203,124 1 Danish krone DKK 283,744 282,523 1 Indian rupee INR 20,018 19,916 1 UAE Dirham AED 514,760 513,732 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,079,489 6,053,428 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 683,632 681,960 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,193,118 1,190,242 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 240,952 240,438 1 Omani rial OMR 4,914,611 4,906,206 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,352,897 1,347,665 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,062,628 1,058,994 1 South African rand ZAR 115,265 113,484 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,794 37,741 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,148 23,101 1 Qatari riyal QAR 519,356 518,319 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 124,725 124,423 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,496 15,458 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,325,417 1,314,746 1 Saudi riyal SAR 504,122 503,115 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,027,809 5,017,771 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,477,856 1,472,384 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,519,019 1,515,195 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,833 56,698 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 900 899 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,250,535 1,244,178 1 Libyan dinar LYD 294,926 293,964 1 Chinese yuan CNY 283,206 282,867 100 Thai baht THB 5,621,293 5,585,363 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 465,267 462,817 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,409,011 1,402,434 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,666,370 2,661,047 1 euro EUR 2,120,761 2,111,505 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 418,013 416,646 1 Georgian lari GEL 728,948 727,225 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 104,298 103,998 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,523 29,030 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 633,637 638,298 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,112,033 1,109,825 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,985,422 2,969,306 1 Tajik somoni TJS 204,969 205,249 1 Turkmen manat TMT 538,613 539,121 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,122 2,122

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,120,761 rials and $1 costs 1,890,456 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,67-2,7 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,99-3,02 million rials.