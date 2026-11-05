Satisfactory Q3 result in special circumstances – capital adequacy continued to strengthen

This release is a summary of the January–September 2026 interim report of Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or“the Company”). The report is available in full as a PDF attachment to this stock exchange release and on the Company's website at .

CEO Karri Alameri:

On 9 July 2026, S-Bank Plc announced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc. S-Bank's tender offer was completed on 7 October 2026, since when Oma Savings Bank has been operating as a subsidiary of S-Bank. During the third quarter, we continued to build an even stronger and more sustainable bank in line with our strategy, while our activities were focused on advancing measures related to the tender offer. Our result for July–September reflects this exceptional situation, with subdued sales performance and the quality of the legacy loan portfolio. However, the Company's financial position is strong, and its capital adequacy strengthened further.

Result impacted by subdued new lending, higher costs and impairment losses

The comparable profit before tax for the third quarter was EUR 9.5 million (EUR 16.1 million). The comparable return on equity was 4.8% (8.5%).

Comparable operating income decreased by 4.5% year on year to EUR 50.8 million (EUR 53.2 million).

The decline in net interest income resulting from the contraction of the loan portfolio has levelled off. In Q3, net interest income decreased by 6.4% to EUR 37.7 million (EUR 40.2 million). Interest income amounted to EUR 62.0 million (EUR 61.5 million). During the reporting period, the average margin on the loan portfolio remained virtually unchanged.

Comparable operating expenses increased by 1.3% in the third quarter to stand at EUR 26.7 million (EUR 26.3 million). The comparable cost-to-income ratio was 52.9% (50.1%).

On 29 September 2026, we updated our business outlook, issuing a negative profit warning. We expect the Group's comparable profit before tax to decrease significantly year on year, reflecting uncertainty regarding new lending, cost developments and impairment losses.

Impairment losses remain elevated

The slow recovery of the Finnish economy, particularly in the property market, was reflected in increases in non-performing exposures and expected credit losses. The increase in non-performing exposures was concentrated mainly in the SME customer segment, particularly the real estate sector. Debt recovery processes continued to take a long time, primarily due to prolonged realisation periods for real estate collateral.

At the end of September, non-performing exposures amounted to EUR 551 million (EUR 525 million), representing 9.5% (8.9%) of the loan portfolio.

Impairment losses on financial assets increased by 40.8% in the third quarter to EUR -14.2 million (EUR -10.1 million).

Continued growth in fee and commission income

In line with our strategy, we increased our net fee and commission income by 2.0% in the third quarter to EUR 12.7 million (EUR 12.5 million). Fee and commission income from fund savings, card and payment services, and loan protection products increased compared with the corresponding period.

By contrast, the volume of loans granted during the third quarter decreased by 6.7% compared with the previous quarter due to weakness in new lending resulting from the tender offer process. The mortgage loan portfolio decreased by 2.2% over the preceding 12 months, and the SME loan portfolio fell by 8.5% in the same period.

The deposit portfolio decreased by 4.1% over the preceding 12 months.

S-Bank's public tender offer for OmaSp shares was completed on 7 October

On 9 July 2026, S-Bank Plc announced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc.

S-Bank's takeover was completed on 7 October, and Oma Savings Bank has been operating as a subsidiary of S-Bank since that date. The Board of Directors of OmaSp has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 5 November 2026.

The completion of the takeover will have no significant immediate impact on OmaSp's business operations or operating locations.

Through determined work, we have built a strong OmaSp

In recent years, we at OmaSp have worked hard to systematically implement significant changes, and we have considerably improved our operational efficiency. Our strategy, updated in January, guides our work towards building an even stronger and more sustainable bank.

Our improved capital adequacy is evidence of this progress. At the end of September, the total capital ratio stood at 19.6% (19.3%).

In early October, S&P Global Ratings also upgraded our long-term issuer credit rating to BBB+ and revised our long-term outlook to stable. S&P considers OmaSp a strongly strategic subsidiary of S-Bank and expects us to benefit significantly from being part of a larger concern.

I believe that, as part of S-Bank, OmaSp is on a path towards even stronger and more sustainable performance.

I am extremely proud of how our skilled employees have contributed to the Company's success through seamless collaboration, building a sustainable foundation for the future. I leave behind a strong company ready for the next phase in its development. We have achieved this transformation together, and I would like to extend my warmest thanks to our employees for their commitment and valuable work for OmaSp. It has been an honour to lead this team.

I would also like to offer our customers my sincere thanks for placing their trust in us. Our mission is to serve our customers with expertise and responsibility.

January–September 2026