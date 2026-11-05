Wall Street Banquiers Announces Shareholder Funding Initiative To Support Business Development

UK holding company advances its technology-led strategy across financial markets, private markets and digital platforms, embracing AI innovation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wall Street Banquiers Limited ("WSB" or the "Company"), a UK holding and development company, announces a new share subscription initiative for existing shareholders.Subscription terms are being communicated privately to eligible shareholders. Proceeds are intended to support the planned launch of Wall Street Money Predictions and the Company's operations over the next 12 months.Recent Corporate Developments26 August 2026 - Acquired a strategic shareholding in Stockholm-based Wall Street Money AB.9 September 2026 - Appointed Stephen Lunn, with almost five decades of capital markets experience, as Director and CEO.11 September 2026 - Obtained an LEI and ISIN for the Company's ordinary shares.29 September 2026 - Ordinary shares became eligible for electronic settlement through CREST, operated by Euroclear UK & International, supporting capital market development and future access to secondary markets.Business ActivitiesWall Street Money Predictions - A peer-to-peer platform under development by Wall Street Money AB for UP or DOWN predictions on short-term market price movements. A 2027 launch is targeted in selected non-UK markets, subject to licensing. The platform is not intended for UK residents.Wall Street Dealing Room - A framework for sourcing, evaluating and executing investment and commercial opportunities for WSB's own account.Wall Street Hedge Fund Strategy - Early-stage research into AI-enabled investment management, potentially incorporating the Strictly Money leaderboard concept. Regulated activities will require appropriate authorisations.CEO CommentStephen Lunn commented:“Our shareholders have supported Wall Street Banquiers from the outset. This initiative is intended to fund the planned launch of Wall Street Money Predictions and our operating requirements over the next 12 months."About Wall Street BanquiersWall Street Banquiers Limited is a UK holding and development company focused on identifying, developing and executing selected business and investment opportunities across financial markets, private markets and technology-led ventures. At the centre of the Company's activities is the Wall Street Dealing Room, a structured framework for sourcing, assessing and executing opportunities through its own investment activities and venture development initiatives. The Company's strategy combines commercial expertise, strategic partnerships, technology and innovation, including artificial intelligence, to identify opportunities, develop businesses and create long-term shareholder value. Wall Street Banquiers is advancing initiatives spanning private-market transactions, venture development and digital financial platforms.Media Enquiries... | +44 7721 151547IMPORTANT NOTICEWall Street Banquiers Limited (WSB) is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This announcement is for corporate information only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire securities. Subscription terms are provided privately to eligible existing shareholders. WSB shares are unlisted, may be difficult to sell and carry a risk of capital loss. Forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty. Development-stage ventures may require regulatory approvals or licences.-------------

Stephen Lunn - CEO

Wall Street Banquiers Limited

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Wall Street Banquiers announces Shareholder Funding Initiative to Support Business Development News Provided By Wall Street Banquiers Limited November 05, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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