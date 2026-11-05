I-ESG Expands Partnership With UN Global Compact Network Korea, Unveils ASAP 2.0 Upgrade Plan After 1 Year Of Operation

WASHINGTON DC, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- -As UN Global Compact Network Korea's solution partner, i-ESG has run the AI-powered Sustainability Assessment Platform (ASAP) stably for a year-ASAP 2.0 upgrade targeted for the first half of 2027, adding Pre-fill, CoP 2027-based criteria and FactTrace AI integration-i-ESG's FactTrace AI powered the analysis behind UN Global Compact Network Korea's new report on responsible AIi-ESG, an AI-powered ESG data and intelligence platform company, presented the first-year results of ASAP (AI-powered Sustainability Assessment Platform) and its plan for ASAP 2.0 at UN Global Compact Network Korea's Korea Leaders Summit 2026 (KLS 2026), held on November 3 at Grand Hyatt Seoul.[From Co-developing ASAP to Co-analyzing Responsible AI]i-ESG and UN Global Compact Network Korea co-developed ASAP, an AI assessment platform based on the UN Global Compact Communication on Progress (CoP), and launched it at KLS 2025. As the network's solution partner, i-ESG has operated ASAP stably over the past year, and member companies have used its results to set strategic priorities and to inform sustainability reports and executive reporting.The partnership grew this year. The "Analysis Report on AI Industry Sustainability and Responsible AI," presented by UN Global Compact Network Korea at this year's summit, examined the disclosures of 118 AI-industry companies in Korea and abroad, with the disclosure analysis carried out on i-ESG's ESG-specialized AI, FactTrace AI.[ASAP 2.0: From Entering Data to Reviewing It]Shaped by a year of member feedback, ASAP 2.0 is targeted for completion in the first half of 2027. A new Pre-fill feature lets companies upload existing reports and documents so AI can draft their responses, and the assessment criteria will be updated to reflect CoP 2027. Companies can also choose to link FactTrace AI analysis to the assessment for more specific feedback. The two organizations are discussing how to extend ASAP beyond member companies to their subsidiaries and key suppliers under the same standard.[Verifiable Evidence as the Starting Point for Responsible AI]FactTrace AI records the source sentence and page behind every assessment, so anyone can trace a result back to the original document. In source checks for the report, covering companies whose original reports were available, 99.8% of supporting sentences matched the original text."Using AI for regulation and decision-making requires the same standard, verifiable evidence and repeatable results," said Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG. "Building on a year of work with UN Global Compact Network Korea, ASAP 2.0 will help companies spend less time gathering data and more time deciding what to do."[About i-ESG]i-ESG is an AI-powered ESG data and intelligence platform company. Founded as an internal venture of the POSCO Group, it helps companies collect and manage ESG data and respond to disclosure requirements and external ratings on a single platform. It holds more than 20 million ESG data points and more than 14 AI and data patents in Korea, the United States and the EU. A UN Global Compact participant and certified B Corp, i-ESG is expanding overseas through entities in Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

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i-ESG Expands Partnership with UN Global Compact Network Korea, Unveils ASAP 2.0 Upgrade Plan After 1 Year of Operation News Provided By i-ESG November 05, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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