MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Published fabric weight, GSM and blend for 23 blank hoodie styles across 14 brands, with a source for every number, so print shops can compare blanks.

- Umair Valoria, manager at Three Layer Sportswear

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three Layer Sportswear, a wholesale blank apparel company in Los Angeles, has published a free Blank Hoodie Weight Chart that puts 23 popular blank hoodie styles side by side.

Hoodie weight is one of the first things a screen printer or clothing brand checks when choosing a blank, but brands publish it in different ways. Some list ounces per square yard, some list grams per square meter (GSM), and blends often change by color. The chart lists each brand's published weight and blend in one place, shows which figures were converted between ounces and GSM, and names the brand page or catalog each number came from. Every value was checked on November 2, 2026.

The chart covers 19 styles from 13 blank apparel brands, including Gildan, Bella+Canvas, Comfort Colors, Port & Company and AS Colour, next to four of Three Layer's own hoodie styles: the 5108 pullover and 5109 full zip at 7.8 oz (264 GSM), the P280 at 8.8 oz (298 GSM) and the 15001 heavyweight at 12 oz (407 GSM). None of the other brands is affiliated with Three Layer Sportswear, and each figure is quoted from that brand's own published specification.

"Print shops often ask us how our hoodies compare by weight, and the honest answer was spread across a dozen spec pages," said Umair Valoria, manager at Three Layer Sportswear. "We put the published numbers in one chart, with sources, so anyone can compare blanks in a few minutes, including against brands we do not sell."

The chart also explains how to convert ounces per square yard to GSM and back, and notes that buyers should check the maker's page for the exact color they plan to order.

The Blank Hoodie Weight Chart is free to read and cite at guides/blank-hoodie-brand-comparison/

About Three Layer Sportswear

Three Layer Sportswear sells wholesale blank hoodies, crewnecks, tees, joggers and shorts to screen printers, embroiderers, clothing brands and merch companies. Its styles are designed in Los Angeles and made at a WRAP certified partner factory in Pakistan. Tees, crewnecks, sweatpants and hoodies ship with tear away labels. Ordering takes a business account.



Mark Anderson

Three Layer Sportswear

+1 2132283414

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Three Layer Sportswear Publishes Blank Hoodie Weight Chart Comparing 23 Popular Styles From 14 Brands News Provided By Three Layer Sportswear November 05, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry



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