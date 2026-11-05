Cyberfruit Lab Launches Couscous, A Secret-Word Game, On The Web And In Telegram

Players ask yes-or-no questions until they can name the word, and a riddle of the day is shared by everyone in a language.

- Bogdan Serebryakov, Founder & AI ResearcherNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CyberFruit Lab, an independent studio in Dubai, has launched Couscous: Secret Word, a guessing game in which a small painted grain of couscous keeps a secret word and players ask yes-or-no questions until they can name it. The game opened in web browsers at couscous/play on Oct. 30 and also plays inside Telegram, as the Mini App @play_couscous_bot. It plays in English, Spanish, French, German and Russian, and each language has a riddle of the day: one secret word, the same for everyone who plays in that language, new at local midnight.Each theme plays on its own painted set, from under the sea to dinosaurs and sweet treats. Players type questions in their own words, such as "Does it live in water?", and the couscous answers each one with a stamp: yes, no, or I don't know. A ring around it warms as the questions close in, until it reads hot. When the word is named, it pops out over the couscous, some words as their own cartoon character, and joins the player's collection with a short, checked fact.The themes are written for each language rather than translated, so the secret is something the player grew up with: sitcoms and US states in American English, children's TV in British English, Soviet cartoons and Russian fairy tales in Russian, comics and cheeses in French, Kinderfernsehen in German and Mexican antojitos in Spanish.How it playsQuestions: a language model on the game's server judges each question and guess. A round allows twenty turns and three tries to name the word, with no timer, and an "I don't know" costs no turn.Riddle of the day: one word a day per language, with separate riddles for Spain and for Latin America. The game counts the days solved in a row.Friends: any solved word can be sent to a friend as a riddle, and the sender sees whether they found it and in how many turns.The game shares its cartoon look with the studio's TikTok series "pov: you're the secret word," told from the side of the word. Seventeen episodes posted between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28 drew more than 137,000 views, according to the studio.On iPhone, players will also be able to ask out loud. CyberFruit Lab has submitted an App Store launch event, Seven Days, Seven Riddles, which asks players to solve the riddle of the day seven days in a row from Nov. 16 to 29. The app and the event both await Apple's review.AvailabilityCouscous plays in web browsers at couscous/play and in Telegram at @play_couscous_bot. On the web, a four-riddle tutorial plays without signing in; real rounds and the riddle of the day need a sign-in with Apple, Google or an email code. In Telegram, players play as their Telegram account, and purchases are made with Telegram Stars. Couscous is free to start, and the riddle of the day is free. It is for players 13 and older. Press materials are at couscous/press.About CyberFruit LabCyberFruit Lab - FZCO is a small independent studio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Couscous: Secret Word is its first game. The studio also publishes couscous/facts, more than 480 pages that answer curious questions and lead into the game.Press Page

Bogdan Serebryakov

CyberFruit Lab

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CyberFruit Lab Launches Couscous, a Secret-Word Game, on the Web and in Telegram News Provided By CyberFruit Lab November 05, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry



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