250 Years Of Freedom. Generations Of Sacrifice. A Nation's Gratitude.

Freedom is more than something we celebrate. It is something we teach.

They answered the call. They made the sacrifice. And finally, they came home.

They serve our nation. Their families serve alongside them. And finally, they come home to what matters most.

This Veterans Day, discover a Field of Honor® in your community and join a nationwide tribute to the men and women who have served our nation.

- Joseph Campbell SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For 250 years, Americans from every walk of life have left behind their homes, families, and loved ones to stand watch over the freedoms we cherish and the American way of life we hold dear. Some returned home forever changed. Others never made it home. All gave something of themselves in service to our country, and their sacrifices are woven into the story of America.In today's deeply divided times, their service offers an important reminder. Through controversy, changing political winds, and shifting public sentiment, the men and women of our United States military continue to serve selflessly-standing guard over the freedoms that allow Americans to debate, disagree, and shape the future of the country they love.Perhaps that is why the American flag continues to hold such meaning.It has flown through war and peace, unity and division, and some of the most difficult chapters in our nation's history. Its fabric may be pulled in every direction.But pulled is not broken. Every stitch still holds.That spirit is at the heart of Field of Honorand Healing Fieldmemorial displays hosted by communities across America.Organized in partnership with the Colonial Flag Foundation, these displays transform community spaces into breathtaking fields of American flags, each one standing in honor of a person, a story, and a reason to remember. Visitors may dedicate a flag to honor a veteran, recognize an active-duty service member, remember a fallen hero, or pay tribute to someone whose service has touched their lives.As visitors walk among the flags, communities come together in gratitude and remembrance-sharing stories, honoring loved ones, and reflecting on the generations whose service has helped preserve our freedoms.There is special significance in the flags themselves. American flags flown in officially registered Field of Honorand Healing Fielddisplays are made in America, reflecting a commitment to honoring our nation's heroes with flags produced here at home.As we mark 250 years of American history, may we remember that the story of our freedom is also the story of those who have defended it.This Veterans Day, find a Field of Honornear you and join your community in honoring those who served.The Colonial Flag Foundation invites individuals, families, and community leaders to discover a Field of Honorin their own community. These displays are free and open to the public, offering everyone an opportunity to walk among the flags, remember someone who served, and reflect on the sacrifices made in defense of our freedom.To find an upcoming event near you or explore bringing a Field of Honorto your own community, visit HealingField.#VeteransDay #HonorOurVeterans #FieldOfHonor #HealingField #AmericanFlag #America250 #250YearsOfFreedom #MilitaryAppreciation #ThankAVeteran #HonorAndRemember #Patriotism #FlyAmericanMadeFlags

Bridget Hughes

COLONIAL FLAG FOUNDATION

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250 Years of Freedom. Generations of Sacrifice. A Nation's Gratitude. News Provided By Colonial Flag Foundation November 05, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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