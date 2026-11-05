Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticises CM Vijay Over Delay In Farm Loan Waiver, Demands Relief For All Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over the delay in implementing the promised crop loan waiver, accusing the state government of betraying farmers and failing to honour its election commitments.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X on Thursday, Udhayanidhi questioned when the Chief Minister would announce a comprehensive waiver of agricultural crop loans, alleging that the government had remained silent despite mounting protests by farmers and opposition parties.

“When will the dummy Chief Minister announce the waiver of farmers' crop loans?” Udhayanidhi asked, accusing the Vijay-led administration of misleading the agricultural community.

He alleged that although the ruling party had promised to waive all crop loans before assuming office, the government subsequently introduced a slab-based system under which only limited amounts would be written off.

The proposal had drawn strong opposition from the DMK, other opposition parties and farmers' organisations, which demanded complete loan relief without restrictions.

Udhayanidhi recalled that ministers had assured protesting farmers that discussions would be held after the Dharapuram and Madurantakam Assembly by-elections. However, nearly a month after the elections, the government had neither initiated meaningful consultations nor clarified its position on the waiver.

He said farmers feared that the administration was preparing to announce another limited concession instead of fulfilling its original promise.

Referring to the approaching festive season, the DMK leader said farmers who were already disappointed over their inability to celebrate festivals were increasingly worried about whether they could observe the forthcoming Pongal festival without financial distress.

Udhayanidhi also criticised the government over the failure of the Kuruvai cultivation season, alleging that inadequate and delayed release of Cauvery water had severely affected farmers.

He accused CM Vijay of misleading the Assembly by claiming that the Kuruvai special assistance package constituted drought relief and that compensation had already been provided.

The opposition leader demanded that the government immediately announce a complete waiver of crop loans for all eligible farmers rather than introduce further restrictions. He also accused the ruling administration of repeating what he described as the failures of previous governments in addressing agricultural distress.