KL Rahul Calls Athiya Shetty His 'Biggest Blessing' In Heartfelt Birthday Post: 'You Fill My Heart With Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Indian cricketer KL Rahul penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife and actress Athiya Shetty.

He called her his“biggest blessing” while expressing his love for her. Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a sweet message for Athiya and wrote,“Happy birthday wifey You fill my heart with love and my life with meaning. You're my biggest blessing. Love you @athiyashetty.”

Rahul shared a series of pictures featuring Athiya. The first romantic photograph shows the actress sitting on Rahul's lap as the two look into each other's eyes. He also shared a few solo pictures of Athiya, offering a glimpse of some of her lovely moments.

Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

On her special day, Athiya also received warm birthday wishes from her close friends and family members. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, penned an emotional note for his daughter, saying that no matter how old she gets, he will always see her as the little girl he could never say no to.

The 'Hera Pheri' actor shared two adorable childhood pictures of Athiya and expressed his love for her. He wrote about how watching his daughter build her own little world makes him realise that some things never change.

Sharing a series of Athiya's childhood memories, Suniel wrote,“No matter how old you get, a part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to. And now watching you build your own little world, I realise some things never change...Happy birthday my baby. Love you more than I could ever put into words. @athiyashetty.”

On the work front, Athiya Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 film 'Hero', which was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 film of the same title. She later starred in the 2017 comedy film 'Mubarakan', directed by Anees Bazmee.

Apart from acting, Athiya was also seen in the dance number 'Tere Naal Nachna' from the 2018 film 'Nawabzaade.'