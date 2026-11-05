Rohit Sharma Reveals How He Reacts To Wife Ritika Sajdeh's Cooking

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) During a recent episode of 'Family Full House', host Rohit Sharma revealed how he reacts when he does not like something cooked by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

The cricketer shared that although Ritika cooks very few things, whatever she makes, she makes extremely well.

When asked by a contestant, Rohit gave a candid reply, saying,“Haan, haan, bol deta hoon. I mean, halaanki, I don't think unki jo bhi cheez... I mean, bahut limited cheezein banati hain, jo bhi limited cheezein banati hain, bahut hi achhe tareeke se banati hain, toh... koi complaint hai nahi. (Yeah, yeah, I'll say it. I mean, although, I don't think whatever she make... I mean, she make very limited things, whatever limited things she makes, they makes them really well, so... there's no complaint.)”

Rohit further revealed during the show who clicks whose photos while traveling.

“Lekin abhi dekho, main aksar apni biwi ko bolta hoon ki mera photo kheench aise-aise. Lekin aksar yeh hota hai ki hum dono ek-dusre ki kam photo kheechte hain, baaki logon ki zyada kheechte hain. Humein mauka kam milta hai ek-dusre ki photo kheenchne ka. Main samajh raha hoon, yeh bahut common cheez hai. Jab bhi aap trip pe jaate ho ya bahar jaate ho, toh aap photographer ko leke jaate nahi ho. Aapas mein maamla niptaana padta hai, toh shayad kabhi-kabhi aapko photographer banna padega (But look, now I often tell my wife to take my photo. But what usually happens is that we both take fewer photos of each other and take more of other people. We get fewer chances to take each other's photos. I understand, this is a very common thing. Whenever you go on a trip or go out, you don't take a photographer with you. You have to manage things between yourselves, so maybe sometimes you'll have to become the photographer).”

New episodes of 'Family Full House' hosted by Rohit Sharma air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.