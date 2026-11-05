Right Hand Or Left Hand - Does Itching Palm Considered Auspicious? Find Out Here What It Means

Hand Itching and Shakun Shastra

As per Shakun Shastra there are many minor signs which show us different things about our future. Both positive and negative. An itchy hand is something which people often talk about. Many elders say that if your left hand itches then you will gain money and if your right hand itches you will lose out. As per Shakun Shastra we are told exactly what will happen if itchy palms occur.

Women

If a woman has an itchy left palm this is a very auspicious sign. This will show that they will gain some sudden wealth. If their right palm itches then they will have a loss in their finances. If their fingers itch then they will begin a new job or have success.

Men

If a man has an itchy right hand they will gain some money. If their left palm itches they will suffer a large loss in their finances.

Back of Hand

If you have an itch on the back of your hand it means you will suddenly go on a trip or work extremely hard. An itchy wrist means you will form a new deal.

What to do?

It is believed that if a woman has an itchy left palm she should avoid any large spending and lending money. Worship Goddess Lakshmi on a Friday and say the mantra 'Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah'. This will help open new doors for gaining wealth. If your hand itches every single day you must visit a dermatologist.

Scientific Reasons

There are many common reasons for itchy hands. Dry skin, allergic to soap, chemical reactions, excessive hand washing and fungal infections. Some health issues can also cause this.