Sustainable Office Spaces To Dominate Leasing In India By 2026

Eco-Friendly Offices to Dominate Indian Leasing Market by 2026

Eco-friendly office spaces are becoming the preferred choice for companies in India, with their share in total office leasing across the country's top seven cities expected to cross 80 per cent in 2026, as businesses increasingly focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, according to a report by Colliers India. The report highlighted that leasing in sustainable office buildings is projected to reach 60-65 million square feet in 2026, accounting for 80-85 per cent of total office leasing. This share was 74 per cent in 2023 and increased to 76 per cent in 2025, reflecting the growing preference for buildings with recognised sustainability certifications.

Understanding Green Certification Frameworks

These office buildings are certified under frameworks such as LEED, IGBC and GRIHA. They are designed to improve resource efficiency, reduce environmental impact and provide better workplace quality. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) and GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) are recognised green building certification systems. They assess buildings on parameters such as energy efficiency, water conservation, resource utilisation and environmental impact, and promote sustainable construction and operations.

Projected Growth in Sustainable Infrastructure

The report estimates that sustainable buildings will account for 75-80 per cent of new office supply in 2026, adding 45-50 million square feet. Over the next two to three years, the total stock of such buildings could reach close to 800 million square feet, up from 600-650 million square feet at present. The report said that during 2023-2026, around three-fourths of total office space demand is expected to be concentrated in such buildings. Across the top seven office markets, leasing in sustainable assets is estimated at around 210 million square feet out of total leasing of nearly 275 million square feet during the period.

Regional Trends and Key Occupiers

Among cities, Bengaluru leads in the volume of leasing in sustainable office buildings, with 59 million square feet of space uptake during 2023-2026, accounting for 28 per cent of the total across the top seven markets. Delhi NCR has recorded the highest share of demand for such properties, with 85-90 per cent of overall office leasing concentrated in sustainable buildings. Hyderabad follows with a share of 80-85 per cent.

The report also mentioned that the technology companies are among the biggest drivers of this trend, accounting for 30-35 per cent of total leasing in sustainable office buildings. It noted that nearly 80 per cent of technology-sector occupiers prefer properties with certifications such as LEED and GRIHA. BFSI and engineering and manufacturing companies are other major occupiers, accounting for 20-25 per cent and 15-20 per cent, respectively, of total leasing in sustainable assets.

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