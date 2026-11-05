NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Admitted To Breach Candy Hospital In Mumbai

Sharad Pawar Hospitalized in Mumbai

A doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, Dr Pratit Samdani, on Thursday shared that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a stable condition. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. Speaking to the reporters, Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment. "Sharad Pawar was admitted yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. He is stable and under treatment. He was admitted last night; he had a cough and an infection, something like bronchitis trouble. His treatment is ongoing, and he is currently stable," he said.

Previous Treatment Details

Earlier on Wednesday, the NCP-SP chief was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital shortly after being discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic. As per an official statement issued by Dr Purvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, Pawar is stable and doing well. "Mr Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic today. He is stable and doing well. He will be travelling directly from the hospital to his residence in Mumbai. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery," the statement said.

Health Status Updates

The veteran politician was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. His daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable. The hospital had subsequently stated that Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge. (ANI)

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