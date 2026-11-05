Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress And INDIA Bloc Of Spreading Anarchy

Yogi Adityanath Attacks Opposition at Ghaziabad March

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of attempting to push the country towards "anarchy, instability and disorder", as he announced his participation in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) foot march in Ghaziabad. In a post on X, Adityanath alleged that the Opposition was making continuous efforts to undermine India's democratic system despite being repeatedly rejected by the electorate.

"Democracy is our national strength, grounded in the trust of the people, adherence to constitutional norms, and respect for the mandate. The Congress and INDIA alliance, repeatedly rejected by the people, are making continuous efforts to plunge India's great democracy into the fire of anarchy, instability, and disorder," he wrote.

Describing democracy as the country's national strength, the Chief Minister said it was founded on people's trust, adherence to constitutional norms and respect for the electoral mandate. "Today, I will participate in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' foot march organised in Ghaziabad, carrying the message of protecting India's democracy, honouring constitutional norms, and upholding the supremacy of the mandate," he wrote.

Adityanath further said that BJP workers, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were committed to safeguarding democratic values and strengthening the country's democratic institutions. Under the illustrious leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, every worker of @BJP4India is committed to safeguarding democratic values and strengthening India's democracy. The true strength of democracy lies in the trust of the people and their active participation," he added.

The Ghaziabad march is part of the BJP's three-day 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign being organised across six organisational regions of Uttar Pradesh from November 3 to 5. Senior BJP leaders, Union Ministers and state leaders have been leading foot marches and padyatras in different parts of the state as part of the campaign.

Promoting Local Heritage This Diwali

In another post on X, the Chief Minister appealed to people to promote Uttar Pradesh's traditional arts and crafts by choosing products made under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme as Diwali gifts. "The festival of Diwali is a celebration of warmth, joy, and the spirit of community welfare. On this occasion, as you gift your loved ones, also remember those skilled hands whose dedication has given Uttar Pradesh's art and craft their unique identity. The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has given a new identity to the state's traditional arts. Today, ODOP products account for nearly 50 per cent of the state's exports. With 81 GI tags, Uttar Pradesh's distinctive product traditions are establishing their recognition on the global stage," he wrote.

Adityanath said promoting local products would honour the work of artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs and strengthen the resolve of an 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh', in line with Prime Minister Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local'. "This Diwali, embrace ODOP products as gifts. It is an expression of love for the state's rich heritage and respect for the hard work of our artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs. Let us, by internalising the call of the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for "Vocal for Local," promote local products and infuse new strength into the resolve of "Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh," he wrote further. (ANI)

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