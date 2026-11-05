Auto Driver Offers Free Ride To 70-Year-Old Man, Shares Tea And Breakfast Viral Video Wins Hearts (WATCH)

A heartwarming video of an auto driver giving a free ride, words of support and even a meal to an old man in distress has touched social media users. The exchange serves as a reminder that sometimes a tiny act of kindness may have a significant impact on someone's life.

The video was initially shared on Instagram by Ataullah Shah (@the_helping_ride) where the driver gave a free ride to an old man who looks sad. The driver takes the time to talk to him and listen to his worries rather than just dumping him off at his destination.

The old man tells them that he is seventy years old and does as much work as he can. He also expresses his desire to make money honestly without engaging in crime and becomes upset while thinking of his father.

The driver listens to the old man, they talk. The driver calms him, tells him not to give up. His sympathetic reaction transforms a routine car ride into a significant exchange.

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A post shared by Ataullah_Shah_Official (@the_helping_ride)

The driver gives him a lift for nothing, and also gives him tea and food. The most heartwarming aspect of the video is his attempt to make the elderly man feel at ease and supported.

Internet Praises The Auto Driver

A user said,“May people like you represent love and light.” Another user said, Most powerful and the most heart wrenching statement 'Baap ki yaad aa gayi'". A third user wrote:“Salute to both..Humanity lives long.”

The video has drawn attention for highlighting the importance of empathy, compassion and human connection. While the elderly man's words reflect the challenges and emotions he carries, the driver's response shows how listening and offering support can provide comfort to someone going through a difficult time.