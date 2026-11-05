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Uttarakhand Avalanche Death Toll Reaches Four as Search Continues for Missing Trekkers

Uttarakhand Avalanche Death Toll Reaches Four as Search Continues for Missing Trekkers


Date: 2026-11-05 01:38:18

(MENAFN) The number of people killed in an avalanche in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand has increased to four, while rescue teams continue searching for four others who remain missing, officials said Thursday.

Four bodies have been recovered near Kedar Kharak, located at an elevation of around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain said.

“Four people have died so far, and four remain missing,” Gusain said, explaining that the missing trekkers were trapped beneath the snow.

Two of those whose bodies were recovered were women, he added.

The victims were members of a trekking group that began its expedition on Oct. 27 and was expected to return two days later, on Oct. 29. When the group failed to arrive as planned, authorities initiated a search operation to locate its members.

A coordinated rescue effort involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) is underway along the Kedartal trekking route.

Rescue personnel are facing difficult conditions, including heavy snowfall, limited visibility and rugged terrain at high elevations, all of which have complicated efforts to reach the missing trekkers.

Authorities continue working to locate the remaining four members of the expedition as the search operation proceeds.

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