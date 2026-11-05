Yemen Reports Fresh Airstrikes, Fierce Clashes Across Multiple Fronts
(MENAFN) Airstrikes and fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels intensified across several battlefronts on Thursday, with reports of casualties among combatants and civilians in Ibb, Taiz and Lahj provinces.
An airstrike reportedly destroyed a Houthi missile launcher on Mount Ba'dan in Ibb province, marking the second attack of its kind in the area within less than 24 hours.
Additional airstrikes targeted Houthi positions near the villages of al-Sarari and Dhi al-Barah, southeast of Mount Saber in Taiz province, according to media reports.
On the Lahj front, intense confrontations continued between government troops and Houthi fighters in the areas of Maqaterah, al-Sawalah and al-Zariq. Airstrikes also struck Houthi reinforcements at Naqil al-Saha in Maqaterah, disrupting their movements.
Forces affiliated with the Fourth Military Region separately targeted a Houthi vehicle equipped with a 23 mm anti-aircraft gun on the Maqaterah front. The attack destroyed both the vehicle and the weapon.
Dozens of Houthi fighters reportedly killed or injured during clashes across the Maqaterah battlefronts were subsequently transported to Khalifa Hospital in the city of Turbah.
In another incident, a Houthi missile attack struck the al-Athawir area of Hayfan district in Taiz province, leaving eight civilians, including children, dead or wounded.
Yemeni armed forces also reported carrying out 322 military operations, resulting in the deaths of 64 Houthi fighters and the destruction or disabling of 16 military vehicles.
The latest developments come as government forces continue an operation launched on Oct. 5 under the name "Dawn of Yemen." The campaign aims to restore government control over state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthi movement.
Hostilities between the two sides resumed in July after a period of relative calm, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries and forcing more than 250,000 people from their homes, according to UN reports.
The renewed fighting ended the relative stability that had continued since April 2022, adding further pressure to Yemen's already severe humanitarian crisis.
Yemen's civil war began in September 2014, when Houthi forces seized Sanaa and several other provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in support of the internationally recognized government.
An airstrike reportedly destroyed a Houthi missile launcher on Mount Ba'dan in Ibb province, marking the second attack of its kind in the area within less than 24 hours.
Additional airstrikes targeted Houthi positions near the villages of al-Sarari and Dhi al-Barah, southeast of Mount Saber in Taiz province, according to media reports.
On the Lahj front, intense confrontations continued between government troops and Houthi fighters in the areas of Maqaterah, al-Sawalah and al-Zariq. Airstrikes also struck Houthi reinforcements at Naqil al-Saha in Maqaterah, disrupting their movements.
Forces affiliated with the Fourth Military Region separately targeted a Houthi vehicle equipped with a 23 mm anti-aircraft gun on the Maqaterah front. The attack destroyed both the vehicle and the weapon.
Dozens of Houthi fighters reportedly killed or injured during clashes across the Maqaterah battlefronts were subsequently transported to Khalifa Hospital in the city of Turbah.
In another incident, a Houthi missile attack struck the al-Athawir area of Hayfan district in Taiz province, leaving eight civilians, including children, dead or wounded.
Yemeni armed forces also reported carrying out 322 military operations, resulting in the deaths of 64 Houthi fighters and the destruction or disabling of 16 military vehicles.
The latest developments come as government forces continue an operation launched on Oct. 5 under the name "Dawn of Yemen." The campaign aims to restore government control over state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthi movement.
Hostilities between the two sides resumed in July after a period of relative calm, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries and forcing more than 250,000 people from their homes, according to UN reports.
The renewed fighting ended the relative stability that had continued since April 2022, adding further pressure to Yemen's already severe humanitarian crisis.
Yemen's civil war began in September 2014, when Houthi forces seized Sanaa and several other provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in support of the internationally recognized government.
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