Fluor To Start Chile Copper Mine Expansion Construction In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fluor Corporation is expected to begin construction in 2027 on the expansion of the Sierra Gorda copper-molybdenum mine in Chile, following receipt of full notice to proceed under its engineering, procurement and construction management contract, the company said.

The project, commissioned by Sierra Gorda Sociedad Contractual Minera (SGSCM), involves the construction of a fourth processing line at the mine, located about 60 kilometers south of Calama in Chile's Antofagasta Region.

The expansion will include a new primary crusher, a high-pressure grinding roll crusher, fine ore grinding and flotation facilities, as well as supporting infrastructure.

The project is designed to increase the mine's ore-processing capacity from approximately 130,000 to 165,000 tonnes per day.

Fluor will recognize the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2026.

Fluor's Mining & Metals business President Harish Jammula said the company had previously supported the mine's development and would draw on its experience at the site to deliver the expansion.

The Sierra Gorda mine is a joint venture between Poland's KGHM Polska Miedź (55%) and Australia's South32 (45%). The $725 million expansion is expected to raise the mine's average annual copper production to approximately 195,000 tonnes, up from about 165,000 tonnes in 2025. Full capacity is targeted for the second half of 2030.

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering, procurement, construction and project management company founded in 1912 and headquartered in Irving, Texas. With nearly 23,000 employees worldwide, the company provides professional and technical solutions across a wide range of industries. Fluor operates through three primary business segments: Urban Solutions, Energy Solutions, and Mission Solutions.