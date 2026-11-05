Baku Hosts Inaugural Aquaculture Forum To Drive Sustainable Fisheries
The event features key leadership from the Ministry of Agriculture, including Minister Majnun Mammadov and Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center, alongside departmental heads and foreign delegates.
The forum highlights ongoing structural developments in Azerbaijan's blue economy following the establishment of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center as a public legal entity under the Ministry of Agriculture, decreed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 19, 2024. The center is tasked with organizing and managing aquaculture operations, expanding fish stocks, and overseeing the protection and sustainable management of aquatic biological resources across the country.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment