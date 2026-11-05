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Baku Hosts Inaugural Aquaculture Forum To Drive Sustainable Fisheries


Date: 2026-11-05 01:32:35

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Baku is hosting the inaugural Aquaculture Forum today, bringing together senior government officials and international experts to discuss the future of the sector, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The event features key leadership from the Ministry of Agriculture, including Minister Majnun Mammadov and Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center, alongside departmental heads and foreign delegates.

The forum highlights ongoing structural developments in Azerbaijan's blue economy following the establishment of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center as a public legal entity under the Ministry of Agriculture, decreed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 19, 2024. The center is tasked with organizing and managing aquaculture operations, expanding fish stocks, and overseeing the protection and sustainable management of aquatic biological resources across the country.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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