DEMIRE Delivers Q3 2026 Results In Line With Expectations And Confirms Full-Year Guidance



Rental income falls to EUR 33.9 million (previous year: EUR 41.4 million) due to a reduced portfolio

EBIT returns to positive territory at EUR 10.9 million (previous year: EUR -28.1 million)

FFO I* falls to EUR 2.8 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million) Guidance for 2026 confirmed: rental income between EUR 42.5 million and EUR 44.5 million; FFO I* between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 2.5 million

Langen, 5 November 2026. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) reported results in line with its full-year guidance for the first nine months of 2026. Declining revenues following continued property sales remain a key influencing factor.

A reduced portfolio base leads to a decline in rental income and FFO I

Rental income fell to EUR 33.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 41.4 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to EUR 10.9 million over the same period (9M 2025: EUR -28.1 million). This significant increase is primarily attributable to the substantial negative effects in the prior period arising from high fair value adjustments on properties held for sale, as well as to write-downs on loans granted to the LIMES companies, which have now been deconsolidated (EUR 16.5 million).

Funds from Operations (FFO I) after tax, before minority interests and interests on shareholder loans fell as planned to EUR 2.8 million (9M 2025: EUR 8.3 million) as a result of reduced rental income following property sales.

Negotiations are at an advanced stage regarding further large-scale leases

The smaller portfolio and the continuing challenging economic environment reduced leasing activity in the first nine months of 2026 to 34,100 m2 (9M 2025: 56,200 m2). Leasing activity was driven in particular by a lease renewal covering approximately 10,500 m2 in Quickborn and a new lease covering approximately 10,000 m2 in Bonn. Overall, new leases accounted for 64% of total leasing activity.

The EPRA vacancy rate (excluding properties classified as project developments) rose to 22.6 percent as of September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 16.4 percent). The average remaining term of lease agreements (WALT) for the entire portfolio remained virtually unchanged at 4.6 years (December 31, 2025: 4.7 years).

Dr Dirk Rüffel, CEO of DEMIRE:“The challenging economic environment continues to weigh on the commercial real estate market and, in particular, on demand for larger office spaces. Nevertheless, in addition to leasing over 10,000 m2 to the United Nations in Bonn, we have made further progress and are in advanced negotiations regarding additional large-scale leases in several properties.”

The real estate sales also affected the market value of the DEMIRE portfolio, which decreased to approximately EUR 627.0 million (Dec. 31, 2025: EUR 688.3 million). The net loss for the period caused the net asset value (NAV, undiluted) to decline by EUR 0.31 per share during the reporting period to EUR 1.28 (Dec. 31, 2025: EUR 1.59).

Liquidity continues to rise and net debt continues to fall as a result of sales

The average nominal cost of debt has decreased slightly since the end of 2025 to 4.69 percent per year (Dec. 31, 2025: 4.83 percent). At the same time, net debt fell to EUR 295.7 million (Dec. 31, 2025: EUR 332.3 million; in each case excluding shareholder loans as defined). The net loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV) stood at 40.1 percent, below the year-end figure for 2025 (41.8 percent). Cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 82.6 million as of the reporting date (Dec. 31, 2025: EUR 54.2 million), primarily due to sales. Tim Brückner, CFO of DEMIRE, commented:“We are consistently pursuing our consolidation strategy by strengthening our liquidity and reducing our net debt.”

Guidance for 2026 confirmed

The Executive Board confirms the guidance for the 2026 financial year. Although FFO I performed well in the first nine months of the financial year and, at the end of the reporting period, was above the guidance range for the full year, the company is sticking to its previous full-year guidance. This is due to further investments in the property portfolio expected in the fourth quarter.

DEMIRE therefore continues to forecast rental income of between EUR 42.5 and 44.5 million for the 2026 financial year (2025: EUR 53.5 million) and FFO I* of between EUR 0.5 and 2.5 million (2025: EUR 10.1 million).

End of press release



Invitation to the conference call on 5 November 2026

The Executive Board of DEMIRE invites all interested parties to a conference call on 5 November 2026 at 11:00 am (CEST) to present the results for the first nine months of 2026.

Please use the following registration link:





A presentation of the results and the reporting are available for download on the website





*): after tax, before minority interests and interests on shareholder loans



Selected Group key figures of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

