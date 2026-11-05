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Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Interest Rate Applicable To The Bonds For The Next Interest Period


Date: 2026-11-05 01:32:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the fund's 5-year bonds (ISIN: EE3300003235) for the next 3-months interest period which starts on 9 November 2026. The annual interest rate applicable to the bonds for the interest period as referred above is 8% + 2.759% (EURIBOR 3-months) totaling 10.759% per annum.

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on LinkedIn and YouTube.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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