Civinity AB Continues Its Note Programme: A New Tranche Of The Note Issue Worth Up To EUR 8,000,000, Intended To Finance The Group's Further Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Civinity” (hereinafter also referred to as the) is issuing a new tranche of notes worth up to EUR 8,000,000 (with a possibility to increase this amount depending on the demand) pursuant to the base prospectus (the ') of EUR 50,000,000 Notes Programme for the Issuance of Notes (ISIN LT0000134413) in the Amount of up to EUR 26,650,000 to be Admitted to Trading on the Regulated Market maturing on 2029 (the), approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 23 September 2026. This marks a further step by the Issuer's group in the capital markets, with the aim of using the funds raised through the Notes to finance corporate acquisitions.

Summary of the main terms of the offering:



Issue size – up to EUR 8,000,000, with a possibility to increase this amount depending on the demand;

Nominal value of the Notes – EUR 1,000;

Interest rate – 10 per cent;

Yield – 10 per cent;

Subscription Period – from 5 November 2026 to 20 November 2026, 3:30pm (Vilnius time); Minimum purchase quantity – 1 Note.

Investors wishing to submit orders to subscribe for the Notes should contact their bank or financial brokerage firm.

On 9 November 2026 at 1pm, during a webinar, Tomas Staškūnas, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Issuer, will present information to investors regarding the Issuer's group, financial results and the key terms of the Notes tranche issue. The presentation will be held in English.

We cordially invite you to register for the webinar via the following link: .

“Having acquired 'Metus' and 'Admeo' this year, we are continuing to explore other growth opportunities. We expect to finalise three deals in different European countries by the end of this year, and we are arranging the financing for these deals in advance. When evaluating a company, we look at how it will fit in with the group's existing businesses and what opportunities its team will have. It is important to us that the acquired business is able to grow once it joins the group,” says Deividas Jacka, founder and chairman of the board at Civinity.

According to Mr Jacka, the successful completion of the three aforementioned transactions would increase the Civinity Group's turnover by more than Eur 60 million per year and its EBITDA by more than Eur 9 million.

In June, Civinity issued bonds with a nominal value of Eur 13 million and raised Eur 13.54 million. This was the largest amount the group had ever raised in a single issuance.

The bonds were purchased by 613 investors from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. There were 604 retail investors, whose investments totalled Eur 6.84 million, or 50.5 per cent of the total funds raised. The remainder was invested by institutional investors.

Part of the funds raised during the previous placement has already been used to finance the acquisitions of 'Metus' and 'Admeo'. The 'Metus' deal expanded the group's operations in Croatia and Slovenia. The business that has joined 'Civinity' installs lifts and provides maintenance and modernisation services for them. In Vilnius, the property management company 'Admeo' was acquired jointly with 'Sail Invest'.

About Civinity

Civinity is one of the largest building maintenance, engineering and related digital services groups in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia and the United Kingdom, as well as in Southern Europe – Croatia and Slovenia; manages more than 5 million sq. m of residential space; serves more than 1,600 commercial clients; and has implemented more than 300 engineering projects. In 2025, the Group's audited revenue amounted to EUR 100.4 million and EBITDA to EUR 8.3 million.

About Luminor

Luminor is the leading independent bank in the Baltic States and the third-largest financial services provider in the region. The Bank serves the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses. Luminor seeks to improve the financial health of its clients and home markets and to foster their growth.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire the Issuer's securities and is not in any way related to such an offer or invitation. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information about the Issuer, its Notes, their offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as their admission to trading on a regulated market.

The Prospectus has been published on the Company's website , as well as on and .

The approval of the Prospectus should not be considered an endorsement of the quality of the Notes admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors are advised to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision so that they understand all potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Notes.

ATTACHED:



Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_LT.pdf

Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EN.pdf

Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EE.pdf

Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_LV.pdf Draft Final terms (Tranche 4) (Civinity)_FINAL.pdf



Person responsible for the publication of information:

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: ...

Attachments



Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EN

Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_EE

Draft Final terms (Tranche 4) (Civinity)(final)

Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)_LT Summary_retail_(Civinity) (2026_11_05)(LV)