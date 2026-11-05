Tamil Nadu Earmarks Rs 812 Cr To Provide Gold Coins, Silk Sarees To 60,000 Brides Under Annan Seer Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has earmarked Rs 812 crore to provide eight-gram gold coins and pure silk sarees to 60,000 eligible brides during the 2026-27 financial year under the Annan Seer Thittam, reviving gold-based marriage assistance with revised eligibility conditions and quality standards.

The initiative marks the return of gold coin distribution under the state's marriage assistance programme, which had witnessed prolonged disruptions and policy changes under successive governments.

According to tender documents issued by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, approximately Rs 1.35 lakh has been allocated for each beneficiary towards purchasing an eight-gram gold coin and a silk saree.

The government has prescribed stringent specifications to ensure the quality of the materials distributed.

Gold coins must have 916 purity and comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmarking requirements.

Each coin will carry the Tamil Nadu government emblem on one side, while the reverse will display its weight, purity and hallmarking details.

The silk sarees must be manufactured using 100 per cent pure mulberry silk yarn, with a minimum silk content of 380 grams.

Each saree must measure 6.2 metres, including blouse material, and weigh 430 grams. This includes 380 grams of silk and 50 grams of half-fine zari. Polyester-based zari will be permitted only for decorative work along the borders, pallu and butta designs. Both sides must feature zari borders measuring 1.5 centimetres.

Under the eligibility criteria, the bride's family should have an annual income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh. Applicants must belong to Tamil Nadu, and the marriage must take place within the state.

The Annan Seer Scheme replaces the earlier Thalikku Thangam programme introduced during the AIADMK administration, which offered eight grams of gold along with financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to eligible women.

The previous programme experienced implementation difficulties between 2016 and 2019, followed by mounting application backlogs in 2020 and disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After assuming office in 2021, the DMK government processed pending applications but discontinued fresh registrations.

In September 2022, the administration introduced the Pudhumai Pen Scheme, providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to eligible girl students pursuing higher education.

The revived marriage assistance programme now seeks to extend direct support to economically disadvantaged families while ensuring standardised quality in the distribution of gold coins and silk sarees.