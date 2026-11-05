Rajasthan Railway Track Blast: Services Resume After Repairs, Several Suspects Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Train services on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh railway section in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district have resumed following repair work and safety clearance after an explosion damaged a stretch of track near 50 GB village in the Ramsinghpur area, officials said on Thursday.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday night, shortly after a passenger train had passed the spot.

Following the incident, railway authorities suspended train movement on the section as a precautionary measure, leading to the cancellation of several trains.

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan confirmed that train services have resumed after the completion of repair work and the necessary safety inspections.

Meanwhile, the Railways has lodged a complaint against unidentified persons at the Ramsinghpur police station.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the investigation has been handed over to IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary, Circle Officer (City), Sri Ganganagar.

Police have detained several suspects for questioning. However, investigators have not yet established who was responsible for the explosion or what the motive was.

The Bomb Disposal Squad and several investigative agencies have also inspected the site and collected evidence. The explosion took place on Tuesday night near 50 GB village along the Suratgarh-Anupgarh railway section.

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred shortly after a passenger train had crossed the spot. Railway officials rushed to the site and assessed the damage. Train operations were halted until technical teams completed repairs and the track was declared safe for traffic.

Investigators are now examining the evidence collected from the site and questioning detained suspects to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

No official conclusion has been reached so far regarding the nature of the blast, those responsible, or the possible motive.