China Indicts Former Politburo Member Ma Xingrui Over Alleged Bribery
(MENAFN) Chinese prosecutors filed formal bribery charges against former Communist Party Politburo member Ma Xingrui on Thursday, marking another development in the ruling party's ongoing disciplinary campaign against senior officials.
Ma, 67, was indicted on accusations of accepting bribes, according to China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, which had previously authorized his arrest.
The case has been referred to the People's Procuratorate of Yichang in central China's Hubei province for further legal proceedings, according to reports.
Ma had been a member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo since 2022. He was among 33 officials removed from their positions by the party last month.
Before his departure from the Politburo, Ma also held the position of deputy head of the Communist Party Central Committee's Leading Group for Rural Affairs.
The indictment alleges that Ma used the authority and influence associated with several positions he had previously held to secure advantages for other individuals in exchange for illegal payments.
It accused him of “taking advantage of a series of his previous positions and the favorable conditions arising from his authority or position to seek benefits for others and illegally accept extremely large amounts of money and valuables in return.”
The Communist Party first announced an investigation into Ma in July, although further details about the allegations were not provided at the time.
Ma, 67, was indicted on accusations of accepting bribes, according to China's Supreme People's Procuratorate, which had previously authorized his arrest.
The case has been referred to the People's Procuratorate of Yichang in central China's Hubei province for further legal proceedings, according to reports.
Ma had been a member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo since 2022. He was among 33 officials removed from their positions by the party last month.
Before his departure from the Politburo, Ma also held the position of deputy head of the Communist Party Central Committee's Leading Group for Rural Affairs.
The indictment alleges that Ma used the authority and influence associated with several positions he had previously held to secure advantages for other individuals in exchange for illegal payments.
It accused him of “taking advantage of a series of his previous positions and the favorable conditions arising from his authority or position to seek benefits for others and illegally accept extremely large amounts of money and valuables in return.”
The Communist Party first announced an investigation into Ma in July, although further details about the allegations were not provided at the time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment