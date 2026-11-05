Trump Presses Senate to End Seasonal Clock Changes Through Sunshine Protection Act
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump renewed his demand Wednesday for Congress to eliminate seasonal clock adjustments, criticizing the Senate for failing to advance legislation that would end the practice of changing clocks twice a year.
Trump expressed frustration over early sunsets and the repeated adjustments to time schedules, arguing that Americans should no longer be required to move their clocks forward and backward during the year.
“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Highlighting the limited daylight during the evening, Trump noted that the sun had set at 5.06 pm, with darkness arriving by 5.31 pm.
“Isn't that ridiculous?” he said, comparing the conditions with the more favorable weather and daylight experienced only a few days earlier.
Trump explained that he had refrained from making the issue a major part of his campaign ahead of the midterm elections, claiming he did not want certain senators to suffer political consequences because of their positions on the legislation.
He also questioned why the Senate had not considered the proposal despite what he described as "great" bipartisan backing in the House of Representatives, where lawmakers approved it by 308 votes to 117.
"We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!" he added.
The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act by the same 308-117 margin in July before sending it to the Senate, where the measure has encountered resistance.
The legislation seeks to establish daylight saving time as the permanent national standard, while giving individual states the option of maintaining standard time throughout the year.
Supporters argue that permanent daylight saving time would provide more daylight during evening hours and allow people to benefit from later sunsets. Critics, however, warn that the change would result in darker mornings during winter, potentially affecting children commuting to school and others who travel early in the day.
Trump expressed frustration over early sunsets and the repeated adjustments to time schedules, arguing that Americans should no longer be required to move their clocks forward and backward during the year.
“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Highlighting the limited daylight during the evening, Trump noted that the sun had set at 5.06 pm, with darkness arriving by 5.31 pm.
“Isn't that ridiculous?” he said, comparing the conditions with the more favorable weather and daylight experienced only a few days earlier.
Trump explained that he had refrained from making the issue a major part of his campaign ahead of the midterm elections, claiming he did not want certain senators to suffer political consequences because of their positions on the legislation.
He also questioned why the Senate had not considered the proposal despite what he described as "great" bipartisan backing in the House of Representatives, where lawmakers approved it by 308 votes to 117.
"We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!" he added.
The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act by the same 308-117 margin in July before sending it to the Senate, where the measure has encountered resistance.
The legislation seeks to establish daylight saving time as the permanent national standard, while giving individual states the option of maintaining standard time throughout the year.
Supporters argue that permanent daylight saving time would provide more daylight during evening hours and allow people to benefit from later sunsets. Critics, however, warn that the change would result in darker mornings during winter, potentially affecting children commuting to school and others who travel early in the day.
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