Lapid Says Netanyahu Becomes Toxic to Formerly Pro-Israel US Lawmakers
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had become “toxic” among American lawmakers who had traditionally supported Israel, citing an expanding number of senators backing restrictions on weapons deliveries to the country.
In a statement posted on the US social media platform X following the Democrats' victories in the midterm elections, Lapid warned that Israel was losing backing among members of Congress who continued to regard it as a strategic ally but opposed Netanyahu and his government's policies.
Lapid estimated that approximately 25 members of the 435-seat House of Representatives were firmly opposed to Israel, while fewer than 10% of senators belonged to that category. However, he identified a broader concern in the increasing readiness of other senators to support measures limiting arms supplies to Israel.
According to Lapid, 11 senators supported restrictions on weapons shipments to Israel two years ago. That number increased to 27 a year later before reaching 40 in April.
“They oppose settler violence, they oppose a government they don’t understand, and above all, they oppose Netanyahu,” he wrote. “To them, anything associated with him is toxic.”
Lapid also criticized Netanyahu's handling of relations with Washington, arguing that the prime minister had abandoned Israel's traditional practice of maintaining bipartisan ties with both major US political parties.
He pointed to Netanyahu's 2015 address to Congress, during which the Israeli leader challenged then-President Barack Obama's policy toward Iran, as a turning point in the relationship.
Lapid called on Israel's next government to prioritize restoring bipartisan support by arranging meetings with lawmakers from both parties during its first visit to Washington.
The comments followed Tuesday's US midterm elections, in which Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Their gains ended Republican control of Congress and strengthened their ability to influence legislation and conduct congressional oversight.
In a statement posted on the US social media platform X following the Democrats' victories in the midterm elections, Lapid warned that Israel was losing backing among members of Congress who continued to regard it as a strategic ally but opposed Netanyahu and his government's policies.
Lapid estimated that approximately 25 members of the 435-seat House of Representatives were firmly opposed to Israel, while fewer than 10% of senators belonged to that category. However, he identified a broader concern in the increasing readiness of other senators to support measures limiting arms supplies to Israel.
According to Lapid, 11 senators supported restrictions on weapons shipments to Israel two years ago. That number increased to 27 a year later before reaching 40 in April.
“They oppose settler violence, they oppose a government they don’t understand, and above all, they oppose Netanyahu,” he wrote. “To them, anything associated with him is toxic.”
Lapid also criticized Netanyahu's handling of relations with Washington, arguing that the prime minister had abandoned Israel's traditional practice of maintaining bipartisan ties with both major US political parties.
He pointed to Netanyahu's 2015 address to Congress, during which the Israeli leader challenged then-President Barack Obama's policy toward Iran, as a turning point in the relationship.
Lapid called on Israel's next government to prioritize restoring bipartisan support by arranging meetings with lawmakers from both parties during its first visit to Washington.
The comments followed Tuesday's US midterm elections, in which Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Their gains ended Republican control of Congress and strengthened their ability to influence legislation and conduct congressional oversight.
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