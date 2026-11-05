Vance Seeks to Unite Discontented Trump Supporters Under New Right Movement
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance is working to establish a new political coalition involving supporters of President Donald Trump who have become dissatisfied with the administration, as preparations begin for the 2028 presidential election cycle, according to reports citing sources familiar with the discussions.
Vance has started developing a political message of his own following Republican setbacks in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. His emerging positions include expressing differences with Trump on foreign policy and the US approach to Israel.
A source familiar with developments after the elections said administration officials gathered at the White House on Wednesday morning to coordinate their response and establish a unified message following the Republican losses.
Following the meeting, Vance published a post on X referencing a pollster's proposed four-point strategy for regaining voter support. The recommendations included ending the war in Iran, addressing living costs and inflation, prioritizing American interests and reconsidering “our relationship with Israel.”
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance said on X, referring to the Iran war. “The president himself said so last night.”
A White House official described the four priorities as Vance's central message to the “new right,” a political grouping connected to Trump's original “America First” movement. The coalition also includes Republicans who believe the president's foreign policy has become too closely aligned with Israel.
The official emphasized that Vance's position should not be interpreted as a departure from Trump. Instead, the message is intended to reach Republican voters who continue to support the president but have reservations about his foreign policy or believe the administration has failed to reflect their expectations.
“Vance is our guy,” the official said, describing the message directed at those voters.
Vance has started developing a political message of his own following Republican setbacks in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. His emerging positions include expressing differences with Trump on foreign policy and the US approach to Israel.
A source familiar with developments after the elections said administration officials gathered at the White House on Wednesday morning to coordinate their response and establish a unified message following the Republican losses.
Following the meeting, Vance published a post on X referencing a pollster's proposed four-point strategy for regaining voter support. The recommendations included ending the war in Iran, addressing living costs and inflation, prioritizing American interests and reconsidering “our relationship with Israel.”
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance said on X, referring to the Iran war. “The president himself said so last night.”
A White House official described the four priorities as Vance's central message to the “new right,” a political grouping connected to Trump's original “America First” movement. The coalition also includes Republicans who believe the president's foreign policy has become too closely aligned with Israel.
The official emphasized that Vance's position should not be interpreted as a departure from Trump. Instead, the message is intended to reach Republican voters who continue to support the president but have reservations about his foreign policy or believe the administration has failed to reflect their expectations.
“Vance is our guy,” the official said, describing the message directed at those voters.
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