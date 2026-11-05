Fluor Signs EPC Contract With Terawulf For Kentucky Data Center Campus

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fluor Corporation has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with TeraWulf for the development and construction of three data center buildings at the Justified Data Campus in Hawesville, Kentucky, the company said.

Fluor expects to recognize the contract award in the fourth quarter of 2026, following the finalization of pricing for the first two buildings.

Under the contract, Fluor will be responsible for cost overruns up to a specified percentage of its profit.

The company began providing support for the project under a limited notice to proceed announced in March 2026. Early construction works have already started.

The project is intended to provide infrastructure for the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.

"Fluor is proud to expand our partnership with TeraWulf and support the delivery of infrastructure needed to meet the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing," said Leo Kaid, President of Fluor's Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business line.

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering, procurement, construction and project management company founded in 1912 and headquartered in Irving, Texas. With nearly 23,000 employees worldwide, the company provides professional and technical solutions across a wide range of industries. Fluor operates through three primary business segments: Urban Solutions (serving advanced technologies, life sciences, manufacturing, mining, metals and infrastructure), Energy Solutions (covering traditional oil and gas, chemicals, LNG and power markets), and Mission Solutions (supporting government and national security clients). In 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $15.5 billion.

TeraWulf Inc. is a US-based digital infrastructure company headquartered in Easton, Maryland. Originally focused on environmentally sustainable Bitcoin mining, the company develops and operates large-scale data center campuses powered by low-carbon energy sources. TeraWulf is increasingly expanding into high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence infrastructure, leasing capacity under long-term agreements. Its key facilities include the Lake Mariner Data Campus in New York and the Justified Data Campus in Hawesville, Kentucky, which is being developed to support significant AI compute demand.