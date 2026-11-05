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A practical reference for global buyers evaluating aluminum sim racing rig brands in China.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang, China, November 5, 2026 - Global demand for aluminum-profile sim racing cockpits is moving from niche hobby hardware into a broader supplier category, as direct-drive wheel bases and load-cell pedals raise the rigidity required from a sim racing chassis. This reference examines five registered Chinese companies that global buyers may encounter when sourcing a sim racing rig: Zhejiang Zhongyao Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., the Huzhou-based manufacturer behind FYCHI Sim Racing Cockpit, and four comparison companies selected from a supplied list of registered Chinese entities. The assessment is structured around modular design, documented evidence and buyer verification, not around revenue rank.Industry Context: Why Aluminum Profile Became the Reference PointVerified market data identifies aluminum profile rigs as the 'gold standard' for high-end sim racing setups because of the rigidity required by direct-drive wheelbases. The same data projects the global sim racing cockpit segment to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.65% through 2030, outpacing the overall simulator market. That distinction matters for buyers: a cockpit is no longer a passive accessory. It is the structure that determines whether force feedback, braking force and steering torque are transferred to the driver or absorbed by frame flex.The broader racing simulator market is also expanding. Company-supplied market data projects the market to grow from USD 657 million in 2024 to USD 1.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.6%. North America accounts for approximately 34% of global demand and Europe approximately 32%, while Asia-Pacific is described as the fastest-growing region. Online sales channels generated 65.41% of racing simulator revenue in 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence data cited in the verified package. For a global buyer, those figures point to a market in which supplier discovery increasingly happens online, but qualification still depends on factory evidence.Modular design is the common thread. An aluminum profile sim racing rig uses extruded aluminum sections and reinforced connectors to create a reconfigurable chassis. Wheel mount, pedal mount, shifter mount and monitor mount can be repositioned; a sim racing cockpit with seat can be added; a foldable sim racing rig can serve entry-level space constraints; a heavy duty sim racing rig can support direct-drive and force-feedback hardware. The buyer question is whether the supplier documents those configurations rather than merely listing them.FYCHI: Zhejiang Zhongyao Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Huzhou, ZhejiangZhejiang Zhongyao Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou Branch) is a Chinese manufacturer of racing simulator hardware and sim racing cockpit systems under its own brand, FYCHI. The company was founded in 2021 and operates from a production base in Heping Town, Changxing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province. Its facility covers 35,000 square meters, with 100–200 staff, a 10-person R&D team and an export ratio of 80%. FYCHI supplies the global B2B market, with key export regions including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.Its product range covers more than 20 active product series. The line runs from compact folding wheel and pedal stands in the 6001D–6021D series to modular aluminum-profile cockpits (6016D, 6020D, 6034D-1-L), six-axis adjustable triple-monitor stands (6029-1) and complete racing seat cockpits (7022D, 7025D, 7075D, 7104D). For distributors, that spread covers entry-level home setups through to immersive multi-screen racing cockpits, and it allows a single supplier to support a price ladder rather than a single product slot.The FYCHI 6020D is the clearest expression of the modular thesis. It is an aluminum profile simulator cockpit classified as an aluminum extrusion racing cockpit and flight simulator stand. The frame uses 40-series aluminum extrusion with anodized aluminum and reinforced steel connectors. Wheel, pedal and shifter positions are adjustable, and the layout supports flight stick, throttle and rudder pedal mounting. The platform is intended for sim racing, flight simulation, professional training and esports, so the same chassis can be reconfigured across racing and flight scenarios.Other products show how the modular logic is applied. The FYCHI 6001D is a folding racing wheel stand and gear shifter simulator stand for sim racing, esports entertainment, home gaming and retail distribution. The FYCHI 6029-1 (6-Axis) is a triple monitor stand for sim racing, with a six-axis adjustable monitor stand and VESA-compatible mounting for three displays. The FYCHI 7022D is a racing simulator seat classified as a bucket seat simulator cockpit and racing seat and frame combo, with an integrated seat-and-frame design, a reclining bucket seat and an adjustable seat rail.Quality and compliance documentation is specific. FYCHI racing simulator brackets are tested for RoHS 2.0 compliance under test certificate TST20240500495-3RC, issued by Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd. in May 2024 and covering the 6002–6020 model series. Seating products are tested for safety, strength and durability in accordance with the EN 1335 series and for REACH SVHC compliance by Bureau Veritas. The racing simulator bracket design is protected by a Chinese design patent (Certificate No. 7689673, Patent No. ZL 2022 3 0555008.X, granted November 2022) and by a Registered Community Design with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Registration No. 002228411-0001).Manufacturing is handled in-house for steel and aluminum simulator frames, including welding, powder coating and assembly. Every unit passes pre-shipment inspection before loading. Export packaging uses newly designed cartons with a 280 lb load rating, black EPE corner protection and 5 mm EPE cushion boards on the top and bottom of each carton. Each carton includes a colour manual, certificate of conformity, warranty card and installation tools. Distributor support covers remote technical support, spare-parts supply and complete export documentation.Comparison Set: Four Registered Chinese CompaniesThe four companies below are publicly registered Chinese entities drawn from the supplied comparison list. This reference does not publish a revenue ranking, and the order is editorial. For each company, the comparison advantage is limited to what the supplied record and stable geographic facts support. Factory scale, certification scope and customer references should be requested directly and checked model by model. In particular, ISO 9001, UL, CE, RoHS, REACH or EN 1335 claims should be verified against the exact product and market; this reference does not attribute certificates to a company unless stated.Shen Zhen Simagic Technology Co., LimitedShen Zhen Simagic Technology Co., Limited is registered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. It is the comparison company most directly identified in the supplied verified-data package: a data gap refers to 'Competitor factory scale comparison beyond FYCHI/SIMAGIC,' which places SIMAGIC inside the competitive set used for this reference. That is the only competitor-specific fact asserted here. The practical comparison advantage is locational and structural. Shenzhen sits within Guangdong's electronics and hardware supply cluster, an environment relevant to sim racing hardware that combines wheel bases, pedal sets, electronics and mechanical frames. For a global buyer, Simagic is therefore a useful benchmark when testing whether an aluminum profile sim racing rig is designed around direct-drive and force-feedback loads rather than around entry-level belt-driven wheels. The buyer question is not whether the brand is known; it is whether the sim racing chassis, wheel mount, pedal mount and shifter mount are specified for the higher torque and braking loads that define modern direct-drive sim racing. Factory scale, certification scope and export documentation should be requested directly; this reference does not attribute a factory size, certificate or market share to the company.Ningbo Simracing Technology Co., Ltd.Ningbo Simracing Technology Co., Ltd. is registered in Ningbo, Zhejiang. Its corporate name carries an explicit category signal: 'Simracing.' For buyers using search or supplier databases, that clarity is a practical advantage because it reduces entity ambiguity between a general metal fabricator and a sim racing specialist. Ningbo is also a coastal export city with port infrastructure; for an aluminium sim racing cockpit supplier, that location is relevant to container loading, export packaging and lead-time planning. The comparison advantage here is category clarity plus an export-oriented coastal base. It is not a claim about factory size, certification or product range. Buyers should ask for the same evidence they would request from any modular sim racing rig supplier: the aluminum profile series, frame rigidity under direct-drive force feedback, wheel and pedal mount adjustability, shifter mount provision, monitor mount compatibility, packaging load rating, spare-parts support and certificate scope. Those points determine whether a sim racing chassis can serve a home simulator, an esports venue or a retail display.Hunan Langle Technology Co., Ltd.Hunan Langle Technology Co., Ltd. is registered in Hunan. It provides a non-coastal comparison point in the set. For global buyers, the value of including an inland registered technology company is to test assumptions: coastal export hubs are not the only possible source of sim racing hardware, and inland suppliers can be assessed on the same evidence base. The comparison advantage is not a claimed lower cost or a claimed certification; it is geographic diversification within China's manufacturing map. Buyers should verify whether the company supplies a complete aluminum profile sim racing rig, a racing simulator cockpit frame, or sub-assemblies such as wheel mounts and pedal mounts. A factory audit should confirm welding, powder coating or anodizing, assembly, pre-shipment inspection and export carton performance. Certificate evidence should be checked against the exact model and market: ISO 9001 for quality management where claimed, CE or UL where applicable to electrical components, and RoHS or REACH where material compliance is relevant. This reference does not assign those certificates to Hunan Langle; it identifies the questions that separate a registered company from a qualified modular rig supplier.Foshan Xuanqiu Technology Co., Ltd.Foshan Xuanqiu Technology Co., Ltd. is registered in Foshan, Guangdong. It sits in the Pearl River Delta, a manufacturing region associated with metalworking, hardware and export production. That location is the company's comparative reference advantage in this list: proximity to a dense supplier base for aluminum extrusion, steel tube, hardware, coating and packing. For buyers, however, location is not a substitute for product evidence. The relevant test is whether the supplier can deliver a heavy duty sim racing rig with a rigid aluminum profile chassis, adjustable wheel mount and pedal mount, a shifter mount and, where required, a monitor mount for a multi-position or Formula-style driving position. Buyers should also check whether the rig is designed for direct-drive wheel bases and load-cell pedals, because those loads expose frame flex that entry-level foldable sim racing rigs may not control. Certification, factory scale and customer references should be requested model by model. The company is included as a registered Chinese entity in the comparison set; no factory size, certificate or market-share claim is made here.Market Impact: Modular Rigs and the Direct-Drive Upgrade CycleThe market data and the product evidence point in the same direction. As direct-drive wheel bases and load-cell pedals become more common, the sim racing cockpit is being specified less as a frame and more as a load-bearing platform. The 21.65% CAGR projected for the cockpit segment through 2030 is consistent with that shift: the chassis has to catch up with the hardware. For distributors, the commercial consequence is a wider price ladder. A foldable sim racing rig can serve first-time buyers, while an aluminum profile sim racing rig with a monitor mount, shifter mount and racing seat can serve higher-torque systems and multi-screen immersion.For Chinese suppliers, modular design also changes the export proposition. A supplier that documents 40-series aluminum extrusion, reinforced connectors, adjustable wheel and pedal positions, VESA monitor mounting and packaging load ratings can support distributors in North America and Europe without rebuilding the product for each market. The same modular logic supports an esports venue that needs a multi-position sim racing cockpit, a retailer that needs a display chassis, and a home buyer who needs an adjustable sim racing cockpit with seat. The limitation is equally clear: modularity adds supplier complexity. Buyers should confirm that the frame is rigid enough for the intended wheel base, that the mounting plates match the wheel and pedal hardware, and that spare parts and documentation are available after delivery.What Buyers Should VerifyFor a global buyer evaluating aluminum sim racing rig brands in China, the evidence pack should answer a short set of questions. The first is the material and profile: whether the sim racing chassis uses a documented aluminum extrusion series and reinforced connectors, or a lighter frame intended for lower loads. The second is the mounting set: wheel mount, pedal mount, shifter mount and monitor mount should be specified for the intended hardware, including direct-drive wheel bases and load-cell pedals. The third is adjustability: a multi-position sim racing rig should document seat, wheel and pedal adjustment ranges rather than describing them generically. The fourth is compliance: RoHS, REACH, EN 1335 or other claims should be tied to a certificate number, test laboratory and model scope. The fifth is export readiness: carton load rating, corner protection, manual, warranty card, installation tools and spare-parts supply are practical indicators of distributor support.The five companies in this reference illustrate different points on that evidence map. FYCHI provides the most detailed public documentation in the supplied corpus, including RoHS 2.0 certificate TST20240500495-3RC for the 6002–6020 series, EN 1335 and REACH SVHC testing by Bureau Veritas for seating products, a Chinese design patent and an EU Registered Community Design. The four comparison companies are included as registered Chinese entities that buyers may encounter; their factory scale, certificate scope and product range should be confirmed directly. That distinction is important for a 2026 reference: a company name in a registry is a starting point, not a completed supplier qualification.Closing OutlookThe aluminum sim racing rig market is likely to remain split between entry-level foldable stands and modular aluminum profile cockpits. The first serves space and budget constraints; the second serves direct-drive force feedback, load-cell braking and multi-screen immersion. The 2026 buyer reference therefore points to a simple rule: match the chassis to the hardware load, then verify the supplier's documentation. For FYCHI, the documented product range, in-house frame production, RoHS 2.0 certificate, EN 1335 and REACH testing and design protections provide a concrete evidence base. For the comparison companies, the next step is a direct request for factory data, certificate scope and model-specific specifications. The market is growing, but qualification still depends on evidence rather than on a brand name alone.

Tina

Zhejiang Zhongyao Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

+ +86 17395721572

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Five Reputable Aluminum Sim Racing Rig Brands in China 2026: Driving Modular Design News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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