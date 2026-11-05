Moluosen Formwork Plywood Range Backed By Lab Test Reports

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CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Guangxi panel manufacturer has released third-party performance test reports covering its red formwork grades and published model-level specifications for a four-panel concrete formwork range sold under its CYCLEPLYWOOD brand.LAIBIN, Guangxi, China - Manufacturing and supply reportMoluosen Technology Limited, a wood-panel manufacturer operating a 100,000 m2 production facility in Guangxi, China, has released third-party performance test reports covering its standard and premium red formwork plywood grades, and has set out full model-level specifications for a four-panel concrete formwork range supplied under its associated CYCLEPLYWOOD brand. The reports were issued on 30 April 2026 by the Shanghai Wood Products Quality Supervision and Inspection Center, the testing arm of Shanghai Wood Industry Research Institute Co., Ltd.Key facts. Four formwork plywood models: CWL001 and CWL002 with phenolic resin coating; CWL003 and CWL004 with melamine film.. Stated reuse ranges: 5–6 cycles (CWL001), 9–10 cycles (CWL002 and CWL003), 15–16 cycles (CWL004).. Panel sizes of 915 × 1,830 mm and 1,220 × 2,440 mm; thicknesses of 12 mm, 14 mm and 18 mm across all four models.. Water-resistant urea-formaldehyde (UF) resin core bonding; controlled kiln-drying; hot pressing at 130 °C on a 600-ton press.. Test report TQT138E580E, dated 30 April 2026, covers standard and premium red formwork plywood.. Management system, chain-of-custody and product certifications listed as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, FSC, PEFC/CFCC and China Green Product.A specification-led category for concrete formworkFormwork plywood is temporary sheathing that comes into direct contact with fresh concrete. The panels shape and contain the concrete and transfer the resulting loads into joists, walers, props and other components of the formwork system. The company's application documentation identifies four variables that govern panel selection: concrete pressure, construction loads, panel thickness and support spacing.|Moluosen does not publish bending strength, modulus of elasticity or allowable load values for the formwork range, and its documentation states that application-specific load ratings are not provided. The distinction matters for specifiers. The product datasheet defines the material, the core construction and the surface system; the formwork design, prepared by the contractor or engineer, determines whether a given panel is adequate for a given pour. Film weight, press tonnage and reuse ranges are manufacturing and selection parameters, not structural ratings.Inside the four-model rangeThe range divides along two axes: core construction and surface system. CWL001 and CWL003 use a mixed fresh pine and eucalyptus finger-jointed core with full-piece pine face and back veneers, specified at 0.80 mm for 14 mm and 18 mm panels and 0.40 mm for 12 mm panels. CWL002 and CWL004 use a fresh all-eucalyptus core with premium veneer selection and eucalyptus face and back veneers. CWL001 and CWL002 carry a phenolic resin coating; CWL003 and CWL004 carry melamine film, with paper weights of 60 g/m2 and 75 g/m2 respectively.ModelCoreSurfaceStated reuseSizesThicknessCWL001· Red standardFresh pine and eucalyptus, finger-jointed, mixed speciesPhenolic resin coating5–6 cycles915 × 1,830 mm; 1,220 × 2,440 mm12 / 14 / 18 mmCWL002· Red premiumFresh all-eucalyptus, finger-jointed, premium veneer selectionPhenolic resin coating9–10 cycles915 × 1,830 mm; 1,220 × 2,440 mm12 / 14 / 18 mmCWL003· Film-faced standardFresh pine and eucalyptus, finger-jointed, mixed speciesMelamine film, 60 g/m29–10 cycles915 × 1,830 mm; 1,220 × 2,440 mm12 / 14 / 18 mmCWL004· Film-faced premiumFresh all-eucalyptus, finger-jointed, premium veneer selectionMelamine film, 75 g/m215–16 cycles915 × 1,830 mm; 1,220 × 2,440 mm12 / 14 / 18 mmCoating and film are not interchangeable termsTwo specification points are routinely blurred in formwork enquiries, and Moluosen's documentation is explicit on both.The first concerns surface systems. A phenolic resin coating is a resin applied directly to the panel face. Melamine film is a paper-based overlay bonded to the surface, defined by paper weight rather than by film thickness. Neither of the CYCLEPLYWOOD surface systems is described as a phenolic film, and paper weight is a material specification rather than a wear-resistance rating: a 75 g/m2 film is not represented as wearing proportionally longer than a 60 g/m2 film. The stated reuse ranges of 5–6, 9–10 and 15–16 cycles are selection ranges, and actual results depend on stripping practice, handling, cleaning and storage on site.The second concerns adhesive. All four models use water-resistant UF resin for core bonding. A phenolic resin coating or a melamine film surface does not convert the panel into a phenolic-bonded product, and Boiling Water Proof (BWP) or marine-grade classification should not be inferred from surface appearance, film weight or reuse range. Where a project requires a defined water-resistance class, that class must be stated separately at the point of order.What the April 2026 test reports coverThe red formwork grades are addressed in performance test report TQT138E580E, issued on 30 April 2026 by the Shanghai Wood Products Quality Supervision and Inspection Center. The stated scope is standard red formwork plywood and premium red formwork plywood - that is, CWL001 and CWL002.The report references a set of standards spanning Chinese, European, United States, Japanese, Korean, Australian/New Zealand and Canadian frameworks, including GB/T 17657-2022 and GB/T 17656-2018, EN 636:2012+A1:2015, PS 1-22, ASTM D4442-20(2025) and D3043-17(2025), JAS 0233-1/-2:2026, KS F3110:2026, AS 6669:2016 and CSA O121/O151/O153:26. For distributors working across several destination markets, a single document set referencing the test methods used in those markets reduces the need to commission parallel testing for each tender.Two limits should be read alongside that document. First, the stated scope names the two red grades; buyers specifying the film-faced CWL003 or CWL004 should request documentation specific to those models rather than assuming the red-grade report transfers. Second, the formwork datasheet does not state a formaldehyde emission class. Emission data - including the ENF figure of ≤0.025 mg/m3 quoted for Moluosen's interior panels - belongs to the blockboard and interior plywood range, which is covered by a separate report, TQT1380E576E, issued on 24 April 2026 and scoped to eucalyptus strip-core and Chinese fir strip-core blockboard.Certification position across the groupMoluosen lists management system certificates issued on 15 July 2026 by Beijing East Allreach Certification Center Co., Ltd., all valid to 14 July 2029: ISO 9001:2015 (11426Q02650R001) for the production and sale of ordinary plywood and blockboard, ISO 14001:2015 (11426E01825R001) for environmental management activities within the same scope, and ISO 45001:2018 (11426S01648R001) for occupational health and safety management.Chain-of-custody documentation comprises an FSC certificate, SAI-COC-015997, issued on 9 June 2026 by SAI Global Certification Services Pty. Ltd. (Intertek SAI Global) and valid to 2 June 2031, and a PEFC/CFCC certificate, AAC-CFCC-COC-106140, issued on 13 June 2025 by APPLIWEST (Shanghai) Certification Co., Ltd. and valid to 8 June 2028.Product conformity documentation includes a certificate of conformity, SC-PSC-4-2026-05-15, issued on 12 May 2026 by Sertifikācijas centrs SIA / CERTIFICATION CENTER LTD, Riga, Latvia, valid to 11 May 2031. The document references EN 13986:2004+A1:2015 and Regulation 305/2011/EU and states AVCP system 4. Its stated scope is blockboards, not the formwork range - a distinction worth noting for buyers assembling an EU-facing file. China Green Product certificates for plywood (AAC23LSCPDB112125) and blockboard (AAC23LSCPDB112125-02) were issued on 31 December 2025 and run to 13 December 2028.Manufacturing, capacity and order termsProduction is carried out at a 100,000 m2 facility in Guangxi with automated systems and quality control applied across timber selection, kiln-drying, core preparation, panel assembly, hot pressing, finishing and final inspection. The company reports 320 employees and a 30-engineer research and development team. Timber is kiln-dried under controlled conditions before pressing, a step the company links to moisture consistency and dimensional stability in service.For the formwork line, the company lists monthly capacity of 360,000 sheets and a minimum order quantity of one 40-foot high-cube container, with lead times of one to two weeks after payment and 100 percent inspection before shipment. OEM and ODM work covers film type and thickness as well as panel thickness. After-sales support is provided remotely. Destination markets listed for the formwork range are the GCC and Middle East, Central Asia and the Belt and Road region, South Asia, Africa and North Africa, Europe and Oceania.Procurement implications of stated reuse cyclesThe commercial case for a premium formwork panel rests on cycles achieved rather than cycles stated. A panel rated at 15–16 cycles will typically carry a higher unit price than one rated at 5–6 cycles; whether it lowers cost per pour depends on whether the higher count is actually reached on site.Three practical controls influence that outcome. Panel faces and cut edges need protection during handling and stacking, since edge damage is where water ingress and subsequent swelling usually begin. Stripping should follow the approved construction method and the specified concrete strength criteria rather than site convenience. Cleaning and storage between uses determine how much of the stated range survives the first few pours. Buyers writing an acceptance specification can use the model-level data - core species, face veneer thickness, film paper weight, coating type and stated reuse range - as the comparison basis, and should confirm thickness, support spacing, fixing details and edge protection within the formwork design itself.Documented applicationsMoluosen's records include a building-materials distributor in Qatar that ordered 300,000 sheets of 1,220 × 2,440 mm, 18 mm CWL004 premium film-faced formwork plywood for concrete construction, against a stated reuse expectation of 15–16 cycles. On the interior side, a furniture factory in Spain took 3,700 sheets of 1,220 × 2,440 mm, 45 mm MLS001 Chinese fir core blockboard for door production, while a decoration and design company in Serbia ordered 3,500 sheets of 18 mm MLS002 eucalyptus core blockboard, 4,500 sheets of 18 mm MLS004 eucalyptus multiplex plywood in 1,220 × 3,050 mm, and 3,000 sheets of 18 mm MLS001 in 1,220 × 2,745 mm for kitchen cabinets, wardrobes and bathroom vanities.Market impactTwo features of the disclosure are likely to matter to international buyers. The first is granularity: core species, veneer thickness, film weight, coating type and reuse range are stated per model rather than as a single range-wide claim, which is the level of detail an acceptance specification requires. The second is that the documentation is explicit about what it does not establish - no allowable load values for formwork, no emission class for formwork, and no claim that film weight functions as a wear rating.For distributors and contractors working across the GCC, Central Asia, South Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania, the practical value lies in the file rather than the brochure: a third-party test report dated April 2026 for the red grades, chain-of-custody certificates running to 2028 and 2031, and management system certificates valid to 2029. Those documents support customs clearance, tender submissions and specification packages, but they do not replace project-level formwork design or site-level reuse verification.OutlookFormwork panel procurement has shifted toward documented specification in most of the markets Moluosen lists, and the company's April 2026 reports give its red grades a verifiable baseline in those conversations. The film-faced models, which carry the longest stated reuse range in the range, remain covered by product datasheets rather than the published red-grade report; buyers specifying CWL003 or CWL004 should confirm the supporting documentation for those models directly. Whether the documentation converts into specification share will depend on achieved reuse on site and on formwork design decisions taken by contractors - variables that no panel datasheet can settle.This report is based on product documentation, certification records and test reports provided by Moluosen Technology Limited. Model specifications and stated reuse ranges are manufacturer data; project performance depends on formwork design, handling and site conditions.Media and buyer contactMoluosen Technology Limited - Premium Blockboard & Plywood for Interior Applications・Website:・Contact: Elmer Yeung・Email:...・Tel: +86 722-665-0011・WhatsApp: +86 176-6532-7137・Address: No.0014838, Dadian, Xiangzhou Industrial Park, Laibin City, Guangxi, China

Moluosen Technology Limited

Moluosen Technology Limited

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Moluosen Formwork Plywood Range Backed by Lab Test Reports News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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