Kripal Electric Receives Intertek Global Satellite Laboratory Recognition

Intertek Awards KRIPAL Electric Global Satellite Laboratory Accreditation

Recognition supports in-house testing for low-voltage electrical products as the manufacturer expands its service to international customers.

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kripal Electric has received Global Satellite Laboratory recognition from Intertek for its in-house testing center. The designation marks a step forward in the company's efforts to strengthen product testing and support customers navigating certification requirements in overseas markets.

Intertek representatives presented the recognition during a visit to Kripal Electric's headquarters on July 2, 2026. The program assesses laboratory practices against requirements associated with ISO/IEC 17025, the international standard for the competence and consistent operation of testing and calibration laboratories.

For Kripal Electric, which supplies low-voltage electrical equipment to customers in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the recognition is expected to make it easier to use in-house test results in applicable certification processes. The company says this can reduce the need to send samples to outside laboratories and help streamline product development and documentation. Acceptance of individual reports remains subject to the relevant certification scheme and market requirements.

“Customers need clear, dependable test data when selecting electrical components,” a spokesperson for Kripal Electric said.“Strengthening our laboratory capabilities helps us respond to technical questions sooner and provide better support throughout product development and certification.”

The recognition is one of two laboratory developments announced by the company in July 2026. Later that month, its testing center also underwent a CNAS reassessment and an audit related to the updated GB 14048.3 standard. The facility has more than 100 testing devices and conducts dielectric strength, insulation resistance, temperature-rise, endurance and mechanical-operation tests on electrical components.

Founded in 1992, Kripal Electric operates 32 production lines and manufactures more than 200 product types annually. Its range includes DC isolator switches rated up to 1500 V DC, contactors, molded-case circuit breakers, surge protection devices, fuse holders, industrial plugs and sockets, and outdoor waterproof switches. The company also handles mold design, injection molding, stamping and machining in-house.

The company reports recent supply projects involving 1500 V DC isolator switches for photovoltaic installations in Germany, waterproof switch disconnectors for outdoor control cabinets at the Bernberg maintenance station, and 150 A four-pole AC contactors for battery energy storage systems in the Netherlands.

According to Kripal Electric, relevant products hold approvals or certifications including KEMA, TÜV, UL, VDE, CQC, CCC, CB, CE, SEMKO and SAA, with RoHS compliance where applicable. Its management systems are certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 50001. The company has also been recognized in China as a national-level specialized and innovative“Little Giant” enterprise and a national high-tech enterprise.

Kripal Electric supplies solar PV protection and distribution components to panel builders, OEMs and energy storage integrators. It also provides technical information on DC arc-fault protection and isolator selection.

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Kripal Electric Receives Intertek Global Satellite Laboratory Recognition News Provided By EastDigi November 05, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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