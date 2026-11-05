Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 Announces Global Mining Leaders And Strategic Programme

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26), taking place at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on 12–13 November, will convene Pakistan's senior political and corporate leadership alongside global mining executives, international investors and technical experts..Confirmed speakers include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Ivanhoe Mines Founder and Chairman Robert Friedland, and Barrick Mining Corporation Chairman John L. Thornton..The two-day forum will explore investment opportunities across Pakistan's mineral sector, with discussions spanning policy reform, exploration financing, flagship projects, geological collaboration, infrastructure and responsible development.The third edition of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF26) will take place from 12–13 November 2026 at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, bringing together Pakistan's senior decision-makers with international investors, mining leaders and technical experts to explore opportunities across the country's mineral sector. As the global energy transition, digitalisation and technological advancement continue to shape demand for copper and other critical minerals, PMIF26 will provide a platform to showcase Pakistan's mineral potential and build on its position in regional and global supply chains.With international demand creating new opportunities for mineral-rich markets, Pakistan's resource base and evolving investment environment offer significant potential for long-term investment. Flagship developments such as the Reko Diq copper-gold project, alongside exploration opportunities across antimony and other high-value minerals, will form part of the wider discussion on how to attract capital, advance project development and increase value creation within Pakistan's mineral sector.The Strategic Conference will feature senior Pakistani leadership, including H.E. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces; H.E. Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; and H.E. Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division). They will be joined by prominent international industry leaders, including Robert Friedland, Founder and Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; John L. Thornton, Chairman of Barrick Mining Corporation; Andrew Neilson, CEO of Weir Group; and Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director and CEO of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) and President of PMIF.The wider speaker line-up includes representatives from the Asian Development Bank, World Bank Group, Lazard, Wood Mackenzie, Milbank, Çalık Group, Weir Group, Barrick and Reko Diq Mining Company, bringing expertise across mining operations, project finance, engineering, sustainability and investment advisory. Their participation will contribute to discussions on the policies, financing structures and technical capabilities needed to develop competitive mining projects and strengthen international investor confidence.Over two days, PMIF26 will feature an integrated programme spanning a Strategic Conference, Technical Conference and international exhibition. Discussions will examine global mineral demand, Pakistan's emerging project pipeline, investment and regulatory frameworks, early-stage exploration financing and the infrastructure required to support large-scale mining operations. The programme will also consider the importance of geological data and international technical collaboration in reducing exploration risk, alongside workforce development, local content and the role of innovation in strengthening the sector's long-term competitiveness.Alongside the conference programme, the international exhibition will showcase mineral projects, equipment, technologies and services, enabling engagement between project sponsors, regulators, and investors. The Technical Conference will bring together researchers and industry specialists to share insights on Pakistan's geology, exploration, mineral development and value addition, supported by more than 50 peer-reviewed technical papers and opportunities for knowledge exchange. Together, the programme and exhibition will provide a platform to explore commercial partnerships, exchange expertise and connect international investors with opportunities across the mineral value chain.Building on the foundations of previous editions, PMIF26 aims to advance Pakistan's ambitions to develop a competitive, responsible and internationally connected mining industry. By convening government, capital and technical expertise, the Forum will support efforts to translate the country's mineral potential into long-term investment, stronger domestic capabilities and greater value creation, while fostering partnerships that can contribute to the sustainable development of Pakistan's mineral resources.

Luke McNeil

Panterra Global

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Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 Announces Global Mining Leaders and Strategic Programme News Provided By Panterra November 05, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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