Divine G Entertainment Offers 100 Kindle Copies Of Wrongful Conviction Novel 'No Other Love' Through November 13

No Other Love, a novel by Divine G

John "Divine G" Whitfield, founder of Divine G Entertainment and the author whose true story is the basis for the A24 film "Sing Sing"

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Divine G Entertainment is giving away 100 Kindle editions of No Other Love, a novel about a wrongful murder conviction through Goodreads until November 13, 2026

- Divine GBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Divine G Entertainment has announced a Goodreads giveaway of 100 Kindle editions of the novel "No Other Love" by John "Divine G" Whitfield. The giveaway closes on November 13, 2026."No Other Love" is a work of fiction set in Brooklyn in 1994. It follows Dinasia Whitman and Tislam Parker, two young people who met and fell in love in the New York State foster care system and who are four months from graduating out of it. A shooting outside a public housing development leads to Parker's conviction for a murder committed by another man, and to a sentence of thirty years to life.Five years later, after Whitman has established a career and a household elsewhere, she learns that evidence relating to the case may still exist.The giveaway is administered by Goodreads and is open to residents of the United States who are eighteen years of age or older. Entry requires a Goodreads account and no purchase. Winners are selected by Goodreads at the close of the giveaway period and receive the Kindle edition delivered to their account. Goodreads invites winners to post a review, though no review is required as a condition of entry or of receiving the book.Whitfield wrote the novel while incarcerated. He was held in New York State prisons for twenty-five years and was released in 2012. He has published eight novels, all of which he wrote during that period.Whitfield's life is the basis for the A24 feature film "Sing Sing," in which he is portrayed by Colman Domingo. The film received Academy Award nominations including Best Actor for Domingo and Best Adapted Screenplay, on which Whitfield shares credit. Whitfield also appears in the film.While incarcerated, Whitfield co-founded Rehabilitation Through the Arts, a nonprofit organization that provides theater and creative arts programming in New York State correctional facilities and that is the subject of the film. The organization reports a three percent recidivism rate among participants released from prison. The comparable rate for the general released population is approximately sixty percent.Whitfield has received four PEN Awards, the Tacenda Literary Award, and a citation from the United Nations for advocacy on behalf of education in detention. Since his release he has worked as a youth counselor in New York City and as a train operator for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority."I wrote this book in a cell, on a typewriter, over about a year," Whitfield said. "The story is invented. The setting is not. I was describing a world I knew from the inside."Whitfield said the giveaway is intended to reach readers who would not otherwise encounter the book. "Most people have no particular reason to pick up a novel about a man in prison," he said. "Removing the price removes one obstacle to trying it.""No Other Love" is also available in paperback, as a Kindle edition, and as an audiobook narrated by the author.Details and entry are available at through November 13, 2026.About Divine G EntertainmentDivine G Entertainment is a Brooklyn-based publishing and production company founded by John "Divine G" Whitfield in 2012. The company publishes novels in paperback, digital, and audio formats, develops editing, adaptation, and audiobook production services to other authors. Additional information is available at .

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100 Free Copies - No Other Love by Divine G | Goodreads Giveaway Through Nov 13

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Divine G Entertainment Offers 100 Kindle Copies of Wrongful Conviction Novel 'No Other Love' Through November 13 News Provided By Divine G Entertainment November 05, 2026, 06:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Social Media



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